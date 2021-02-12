a Goal from Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings
(Nashville Predators) with a Goal from Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings, 02/11/2021
Watch as Serena Williams laughs through a wild Australian Open point that had her running all over the court and hitting shots over her shoulder.
DE J.J. Watt will be looking for a new team after the Houston Texans released him. Here are seven teams that make sense.
There will be more teams interested, but here are five we think could be players for Watt this offseason.
Following Steph Curry's ridiculous underhand trick shot after the final buzzer against the Magic, the NBA Twitter community exploded.
The football GOAT has a car collection as impressive as his skills on the field!
Super Bowl streaker Yuri Andrade claimed he made a windfall by betting on himself and taking the field, but it looks like he won't be cashing in.
Officially, 43-year-old Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had not a single injury at any point in his 21st NFL season. Unofficially, his left knee is messed up. Coach Bruce Arians said that Brady needs minor surgery on his left knee. Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports that the procedure is “more than just a little [more]
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James delivered another awesome moment for his MVP candidacy with his play in Friday night's win.
J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans are splitting. Who were the 10 players drafted before the great defensive lineman in 2011?
Jay Valai was announced as a member of the Eagles' staff but a day later he's reportedly already leaving. By Reuben Frank
The Clemson star and likely No. 1 overall pick worked out Friday morning. Here are some takeaways.
The Houston Texans have agreed to release J.J. Watt. There will be many teams vying for his services. What organizations are the best fits?
Shough started all seven of Oregon's games in 2020.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback joked about his not-so-GOAT gait on Twitter.
Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler highlight the list of notable PGA Tour players to miss the cut at the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Results from a wild Friday night season opener for the Camping World Truck Series at Daytona.
Here’s a look at which team may sign former Houston Texan J.J. Watt.
Saddiq Bey had the hot hand on Friday vs. the Celtics while Zion Williamson and Luka Doncic combined for 81 points and hit individual milestones. (Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)
The Philadelphia 76ers react to the big game had by Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony.
Recency bias may compel fans to hold Brady or Jordan in higher esteem, but the vast sum of Bill Russell's accomplishments remain unmatched.