a Goal from Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
(Montreal Canadiens) with a Goal from Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/02/2021
(Montreal Canadiens) with a Goal from Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/02/2021
The NHL's Calder Trophy favourite will look to find his form in the minors after a slow start.
The Detroit Red Wings take on the Montreal Canadiens at Centre Bell in Montreal at 7 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2021.
(Detroit Red Wings) with a Goalie Save from Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings, 11/02/2021
(Philadelphia Flyers) with a Goal from Philadelphia Flyers vs. Arizona Coyotes, 11/02/2021
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of four stories examining why each driver could win the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship. Tuesday: Kyle Larson Wednesday: Chase Elliott Thursday: Martin Truex Jr. Friday: Denny Hamlin ••• Kyle Larson will win the 2021 championship because … He’s Kyle Larson in 2021. Larson’s first year […]
Several NFL teams opted to shake up their rosters before Tuesday's trade deadline. But which players and organizations are better off?
The NFL's trade deadline looms at 4 p.m. ET, and there could be several players on the move after a handful of notable names were already dealt.
The Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday night that they will be postponing a celebration of former player Marián Hossa.
Blackhawks 2016 second-rounder Artur Kayumov decided to treat Halloween as an occasion to needlessly offend a bunch of people, because why not!
A male fighter defeated a female opponent in a heavily-criticised bout in Poland
Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't addressed the matter head on, but it's clear the Browns wide receiver is none too pleased with Baker Mayfield.
Between the Jon Gruden email fiasco and an unexpected London win over the Dolphins, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer’s fitness to coach in the NFL became a back-burner topic. On Sunday, a decision he made raises questions about his fitness to coach at any level. Trailing 24-0 with just under two minutes to play, the Jaguars [more]
Here's what the refs had to say about the brutal call.
Dr. David Abbasi shares what you need to know about NFL Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry's "Jones fracture" and expected recovery time from surgery.
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski try and make sense of the waiver wire pickups this week in the face of serious (potentially season-ending) injuries for Derrick Henry and Jameis Winston. The guys give their takes on Mike White’s future with the Jets and Justin Fields’ huge showing with the Bears, as well.
Week 9 is here! Get ready for the fantasy football matchups ahead with our position-by-position rankings.
Derrick Henry has been fantasy's most valuable player, but his injury leaves a hole on rosters that will be hard to fill. Andy Behrens runs down the top pickup options for Week 9.
Bob Melvin reflects on his tenure with the A's and explained to Brodie Brazil why he chose to accept the manager position with the Padres.
Here are five things we took away from the initial set of College Football Playoff Rankings. There were clearly some lines drawn in the sand.
Von Miller was the biggest winner of the 2021 NFL trade deadline moving from a losing situation in Denver to a Super Bowl-contending Rams team.