a Goal from Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche

Could the Bruins see Patrick Kane in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year? Here's the latest on where Kane may end up ahead of the NHL trade deadline and what that would mean for Boston.
Here's a comprehensive overview of what each team needs and what assets they're working with ahead of the NHL trade deadline.
The Bruins earned a hard-fought 3-2 win over the Western Conference-leading Stars on the road Tuesday night with a beautifully set up goal in overtime scored by David Pastrnak.
Patrick Kane is expected to make a decision soon on his future ahead of the March 3 trade deadline. Here are seven potential options for him.
The Blackhawks have recalled Cole Guttman, Brett Seney and Isaak Phillips from Rockford and placed three players on injured reserve before Wednesday's game.
The Blues are likely to be sellers at the 2023 NHL trade deadline, and one of the veteran centers, Ivan Barbashev, could be of interest to the Bruins as they try to fortify their roster for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Former NHL goaltender Mike McKenna isnt excited about the immediate future of Sharks goaltending.
The Blackhawks were shut out for the seventh time this season after losing to Montreal 4-0 at Bell Centre on Tuesday. Here are10observationsfrom the loss.
Acting isn't the only thing that comes naturally to 10-year-old Keivonn Woodard.
GM Ken Holland will have to decide if it's worth sacrificing the team's future to add the two-time Norris Trophy winner to a star-studded Oilers roster.
The Bruins have lost four of their last five games and also haven't led much in those matchups. How can the team engineer a turnaround? It should start with their MVP of the season so far -- No. 1 goalie Linus Ullmark.
With Alex Ovechkin away from the team, the Capitals played the first-place Hurricanes well but fell short of the win in a 3-2 decision.
Jason Robertson (Dallas Stars) with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins, 02/14/2023
(Chicago Blackhawks) with a Goal from Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 02/15/2023
Blue Jackets show signs of growth, but the Devils winning 1.4 seconds to play was a stinging reminder this is a developmental season.
Watch the Washington Capitals all season long on NBC Sports Washington.
Rasmus Sandin (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 02/15/2023
Alex Ovechkin will be away from the Washington Capitals to attend to a family matter and the health of a loved one and is expected to be gone for at least the rest of the week, if not longer. General manager Brian MacLellan announced Ovechkin's absence before the team's morning skate Tuesday. No further details were released, though it appears Washington is preparing to be without its longtime captain and face of the franchise for an extended period.
Derek Carr is on the open market after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL franchises make sense for the 31-year-old QB?
Ohio State was scheduled to travel to Washington in 2024 before hosting the return game in 2025.