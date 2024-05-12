Late goal lifts Campbell County to win over East

May 11—CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East was in control of the first 80 minutes of play in the third-place match of the Class 4A East Conference tournament against Campbell County on Saturday.

But one emotional overtime game and a tough semifinal game against Laramie eventually led to the Thunderbirds running out of gas when overtime rolled around. The Camels took over after regulation and scored the only goal late in the first half of overtime to come away with a 1-0 win.

"We definitely ran out of gas," East senior Adelynne Schilling said. "It doesn't help that most of our team is (dealing with illnesses) right now. Today, we showed up and played with grit and really played with each other."

East spent a majority of the first half in Campbell County's offensive zone, but were unable muster any shots on goal. The T-Birds' best chance came just under eight minutes into the game, when Avery Brinkman and Brooklyn Paskett found themselves with a two-on-zero in front of the net. However, a miscommunication between the pair led to the ball being cleared out if harms way with no issue.

While the Camels didn't have much going offensively, their two shots on goal were both dangerous chances. Their best chance came in the 21st, where a shot from just outside the penalty area forced East keeper Aryana Booth to dive to her left for the save.

Neither team was able to break the ice, despite excellent chances on both sides. Senior forward Jordan Griess had the best chance on either side with just over five minutes to play, putting a shot attempt from a sharp angle mere inches over the crossbar.

But in the end, the grind of the regional tournament finally caught up to East. Campbell County dominated both 10-minute frames, outshooting the T-Birds 5-0 in shots on goal. In the 89th minute, the Camels were rewarded for their efforts when Brooklynn Noble fed a pass to Kaice Riedesel, who beat Booth to the ball and chipped it in for the 1-0 win.

The score held up, but despite the loss, East coach Rebecca Valdez felt her team showed grit throughout the contest.

"This team has been through a lot and we have taken our dings," Valdez said. "That helps in the end, because it builds that grit and endurance.

"This is a good team and I don't think a lot of people expected much from us. We came in as a five seed and to be coming out as a four seed coming into state is still good."

The loss puts East as the No. 4 seed entering next week's 4A state tournament in Rock Springs. The T-Birds face Jackson in the first round Thursday. With only two games guaranteed left, Schilling said the team wants to give its seniors one last ride.

"We've had ups and downs all season, but going into state, we have to dial it in for our team" Schilling said. "(For some of us) this will be our last appearance at state and, for some of us, our last time playing. Going into this last week of training, we are just looking to work on the little things, but also working with each other."

CAMPBELL CO. 1, EAST 0

Halftime: 0-0. Regulation: 0-0. OT 1: Campbell County 1-0.

Goals: Campbell County, K. Riedesel (Noble), 89.

Shots: Campbell County 14, East 10. Shots on goal: Campbell County 10, East 3. Saves: East 9 (Booth), Campbell County 3 (Castellanos).

Corner kicks: East 3, Campbell County 4. Offsides: East 0, Campbell County 0. Fouls: East 7, Campbell County 3.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @MattAtencio5.