‘My goal is first round’ Fresno’s Xavier Worthy on NFL Draft

Angelique Martinez
·1 min read
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno native and Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy is preparing for the NFL Draft. The former Central Grizzly returned to Fresno to host a youth football camp this past weekend.

“I’ve always had an edge to myself my whole career. I feel like it shows in my play. Being in the NFL has always been a dream of mine” said Worthy.

The Fresno native has plans to host a draft party in Austin, Texas and gather with family and friends on the big night. “My goal is the first round. I hope so” said Worthy.

Worthy impressed scouts at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. The Longhorns’ wide receiver set an NFL-record 4.21 time in the 40-yard dash. That performance earned Worthy’s cleats a spot in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame before he’s even on an NFL roster.

