‘My goal is first round’ Fresno’s Xavier Worthy on NFL Draft

Fresno native and Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy is preparing for the NFL Draft. The former Central Grizzly returned to Fresno to host a youth football camp this past weekend.

Fresno native, Texas Longhorns WR Xavier Worthy hosts youth football camp

“I’ve always had an edge to myself my whole career. I feel like it shows in my play. Being in the NFL has always been a dream of mine” said Worthy.

The Fresno native has plans to host a draft party in Austin, Texas and gather with family and friends on the big night. “My goal is the first round. I hope so” said Worthy.

Worthy impressed scouts at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. The Longhorns’ wide receiver set an NFL-record 4.21 time in the 40-yard dash. That performance earned Worthy’s cleats a spot in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame before he’s even on an NFL roster.

