a Goal from Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets
(Edmonton Oilers) with a Goal from Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets, 05/19/2021
On Monday, Cris Cyborg celebrated the 16 year anniversary as a competing, professional MMA fighter.
The Lakers opened as seven-point favorites over the Warriors but that number has since settled at 5.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
With Japan in the midst of a COVID surge, many are calling for the Summer Olympics to be cancelled. But does Tokyo even have the power to do so?
While the Warriors look like a good underdog, everyone knows the Lakers are capable of big things.
Watson didn't provide a statement in Wednesday's Instagram post. But his message was fairly clear.
Anthony Joshua and British rival Tyson Fury were engaged in a bitter war of words on Wednesday evening after it appeared their proposed heavyweight showdown in Saudi Arabia in August would be postponed. Fury has suggested he has no alternative but to face Deontay Wilder for a third time after an arbitration hearing in the US sided with the American fighter’s claim that the “trilogy” contest is a contractual obligation. Joshua said Fury was trying to back out of their eagerly-awaited contest, which would have unified all of the belts in the division, while Fury suggested they should settle their differences with a bare-knuckle contest. “Tyson Fury ... the world now sees you for the fraud you are,” said Joshua. “You’ve let boxing down. “You lied to the fans and led them on. Used my name for clout not a fight. Bring me any championship fighter who can handle their business correctly.” His outburst provoked an immediate response from Fury, who effectively confirmed the Saudi bout just hours before the seemingly unexpected US ruling this week.
Patrick made eight Indianapolis 500 starts and finished third in 2009.
At BetMGM, the fight is a pick’em, with each man at -110.
Antonio Brown will undergo a knee scope, and hasn't passed his physical with the Bucs yet.
Over 10% of the money wagered at BetMGM on golfers to win the PGA Championship is on Spieth.
Edwards dropped 42 points on May 5 and silenced any doubt as to who should win Rookie of the Year.
Harris is a running back by trade, but his receiving duties might be expanded even more than they were at Alabama.
The play-in tournament is set to start Tuesday night with four Eastern Conference teams squaring off.
The Celtics are favored, but maybe they shouldn't be.
The Knicks-Hawks series could be the NBA's most-watched series of the first round.
There was no Monaco Grand Prix in 2020 for the first time since 1954.
Brazilian Charles Oliveira mounted a superb comeback to score a second-round knockout victory over American Michael Chandler to win the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 262 in Houston, Texas on Saturday. Fighting for the title left vacant by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov last October, Oliveira escaped an early guillotine choke attempt and took Chandler's back, but the 35-year-old former Bellator champion was able to escape and land a string of powerful punches to leave Oliveria hanging on at the end of the first frame. He collected himself in the break and came out strong again, dropping Chandler with a sweet left hook and following up with powerful strikes to force referee Dan Miragliotta to call a halt to the contest 19 seconds into the second round.
The end came at 19 seconds of a wild second round, capping a remarkable crazy fight.
Newly crowned ONE heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar has aspirations of hoisting up two belts someday.
Steve Stricker wants Tiger Woods to be an integral part of the United States team at this year's Ryder Cup, the American captain said on Wednesday. Stricker is not thinking of picking Woods as a player, but plans to bring him on board as a vice-captain for the showdown with Europe at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in September. "He's still got a lot going on and his spirits are great, though, as of late and ... he seems like he's in a better place, though he's still got some ways to go," Stricker said.