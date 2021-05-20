a Goal from Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets

The Telegraph

Anthony Joshua and British rival Tyson Fury were engaged in a bitter war of words on Wednesday evening after it appeared their proposed heavyweight showdown in Saudi Arabia in August would be postponed. Fury has suggested he has no alternative but to face Deontay Wilder for a third time after an arbitration hearing in the US sided with the American fighter’s claim that the “trilogy” contest is a contractual obligation. Joshua said Fury was trying to back out of their eagerly-awaited contest, which would have unified all of the belts in the division, while Fury suggested they should settle their differences with a bare-knuckle contest. “Tyson Fury ... the world now sees you for the fraud you are,” said Joshua. “You’ve let boxing down. “You lied to the fans and led them on. Used my name for clout not a fight. Bring me any championship fighter who can handle their business correctly.” His outburst provoked an immediate response from Fury, who effectively confirmed the Saudi bout just hours before the seemingly unexpected US ruling this week.