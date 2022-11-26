a Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. Arizona Coyotes
(Arizona Coyotes) with a Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. Arizona Coyotes, 11/25/2022
Even without a goal at the 2022 World Cup, Mexico still has a chance to make it out of the group stages, as long as they win and get help.
‘Iran’s regime has tried hard to brainwash its people against the US, but most Americans who’ve been to Iran will tell you it’s among the friendliest places’
Boston Bruins play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards made fun of the weight of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon during Tuesday's NESN broadcast.
Eat your heart out, Bo Callahan. The fictional first overall pick in Draft Day raised red flags for the Cleveland Browns because he had no teammates at his 21st birthday party. The very real quarterback of the Denver Broncos did slightly better, for his 34th. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, Ciara threw a birthday party for [more]
Mexico achieved its worst World Cup performance since it lost all three games at Argentina in 1978, and the fallout has only just begun.
For the second time in less than a decade, however, a major health scare has brought Letang's career to a halt. The 35-year-old Letang is out indefinitely after suffering a stroke for a second time. Letang reported feeling ill on Monday and was taken to the hospital, where tests confirmed the stroke.
What does Lionel Messi have in store on Wednesday? Argentina can advance to the knockout rounds of the World Cup with a tie, but it can win the group with a victory.
Maybe Aaron Rodgers should finish his career with the Seahawks. Seattle coach Pete Carroll has shown some 9/11 truther tendencies. So, apparently, has Rodgers. Appearing on The Breneman Show podcast, former Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer said that Rodgers asked Kizer whether he believes that 9/11 actually happened. “The first thing that comes out of Aaron [more]
Germany is a massive favorite against the Costa Ricans.
The teams through to the round of 16 at the Qatar World Cup - and those going home
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in Tampa Bay, the current Jackson State [more]
When the 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey, they looked like they had accumulated some solid depth at running back — so much so that they traded Jeff Wilson to the Dolphins. Wilson will be back in the Bay Area this weekend when Miami takes on San Francisco. But 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is dealing [more]
After Tiger Woods addressed the media Tuesday before his Hero World Challenge, Phil Mickelson took to Twitter to respond to comments.
The Lightning forward took the high road after Bruins announcer Jack Edwards made a comment about his weight.
It looks like U.S. men's national team fans don't have to worry about Christian Pulisic's injury.
According to a report, Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to a $207 million per year contract with Al Nassr who play in the top-flight of Saudi Arabia.
"I know it is not an easy situation when you lose."
The NBA officially has confirmed that Steph Curry traveled in the final seconds of the Warriors' loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday.
The New York Yankees didn't take long to extend a new offer to Aaron Judge.
It seemed like quintessential Cristiano Ronaldo when the Portugal captain ghosted between Uruguay defenders to get the faintest of headers on a Bruno Fernandes cross, then claimed a goal which may not have been his. Unfortunately for the unattached striker, tenuous goal claims are tougher than ever in the era of hi-tech football.