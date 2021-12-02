a Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. Seattle Kraken

Reuters

As New Zealand prepares to ease its COVID-19 pandemic controls and global isolation after nearly two years, health risks for its under-vaccinated indigenous Maori are posing a challenge for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Some of the world's toughest pandemic measures enforced by the South Pacific nation are easing on Friday New Zealand to ease COVID measures this week despite Omicron threat - PM, with businesses reopening nationwide after Ardern's government abandoned its elimination strategy in the face of the contagious Delta variant. But as businesses and New Zealand's majority ethnic European population largely welcome the reopening ahead of the Christmas holidays, some Maori fear further marginalisation.