a Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. Seattle Kraken
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
(Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. Seattle Kraken, 12/01/2021
(Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. Seattle Kraken, 12/01/2021
Watch the Game Highlights from Detroit Red Wings vs. Seattle Kraken, 12/01/2021
Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi was placed in pandemic protocol before Wednesday's game against Seattle
Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, Dec. 1, 2021.
Marc Staal’s first goal of the season was the tiebreaker with just over eight minutes remaining in the third period, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 41 saves, leading Detroit to a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night, the Red Wings’ 3,000th victory. Filip Zadina also scored for Detroit, which won its third straight and raised the franchise's all-time point total to 7,001. David Pastrnak scored for Boston, and Linus Ullmark stopped 16 shots.
The Seattle Kraken make their first visit to play the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Little Caesars Arena.
The Detroit Red Wings’ star rookies put on another entertaining performance as the Wings beat the expansion Kraken, 4-3, in a shootout.
As New Zealand prepares to ease its COVID-19 pandemic controls and global isolation after nearly two years, health risks for its under-vaccinated indigenous Maori are posing a challenge for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Some of the world's toughest pandemic measures enforced by the South Pacific nation are easing on Friday New Zealand to ease COVID measures this week despite Omicron threat - PM, with businesses reopening nationwide after Ardern's government abandoned its elimination strategy in the face of the contagious Delta variant. But as businesses and New Zealand's majority ethnic European population largely welcome the reopening ahead of the Christmas holidays, some Maori fear further marginalisation.
Detroit Red Wings (10-9-3, 23 points) vs. Boston Bruins (11-7-0, 22 points): 7 p.m.; TD Garden, Boston; Bally Sports Detroit; WXYT-FM (97.1).
Erik Cernak (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues, 11/30/2021
Rookie Wire takes a look at the top first-year players over the last two weeks of the 2021-22 season.
Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch gives his initial thoughts on the Spartans' performance Wednesday night against the Cardinals
Nick Foligno, former captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets, sold his Upper Arlington home last month.
The Navy wants to create better pilots for less cost, relying on simulators for more basic-level training and preserving the expensive live-flight hours for high-end tactics.
Arizona State University students angered that Kyle Rittenhouse had been a fellow classmate and could enroll again plan to protest Wednesday.
Malik Hall was the best player No. 22 Michigan State had on the court for stretches, showing flashes of his potential that coach Tom Izzo would like to see more often. Hall scored eight of his 15 points in a 1:34 stretch early in the second half, helping the Spartans build a big lead they needed to hold off Louisville 73-64 Wednesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. “Malik is a real good player," Izzo said.
Why did the Red Sox give up Hunter Renfroe to reunite with light-hitting outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.? John Tomase breaks down Wednesday night's surprise trade.
The Boston Red Sox are bringing back Jackie Bradley Jr. and sending Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers in return.
USA TODAY Sports takes a look at the winners and losers in the early rounds of a hot stove season that may yet stretch into spring.
Former Dodger Max Scherzer said Wednesday that he wasn't able to pitch in Game 6 against the Braves in part because of the way the team limited his workload.
Here are rumors and reports linking the Yankees to free agents and trades during the 2021 offseason...