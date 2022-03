Associated Press

Georgia's 2022 election field began firming up on Monday, as the Democratic incumbent and Republican frontrunner in the state's high-profile U.S. Senate race officially qualified to run for office. Democratic U.S. Sen Raphael Warnock and Republican Senate challenger Herschel Walker were the top names among hundreds of candidates who streamed through the state Capitol in Atlanta on Monday to file papers, launching an 11-week sprint to the May 24 party primaries. Warnock so far has only little-known Democratic primary opposition as he seeks to win a full six-year term in the U.S. Senate.