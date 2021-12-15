a Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Islanders
(Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Islanders, 12/14/2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some hilarious feedback for NFL analyst Tony Romo after yesterday's game against the Buffalo Bills.
Michele Tafoya has served as the "Sunday Night Football" sideline reporter for over a decade.
After the Chiefs demolished the Raiders on Sunday, coaches Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy didn’t immediately go home. Instead, they traveled half a mile across the parking lot.
Zion Williamson said before the season he was done missing the playoffs.
Several NFL writers and fans called out the Cardinals coach in the aftermath of Arizona's performance, which included several peculiar decisions.
Here are the most intriguing players in college football who have entered the transfer portal in 2021.
The love and respect for Curry poured in.
Don't try telling Bears HC Matt Nagy that the Packers made adjustments to free up WR Davante Adams in the second half.
The Bears were brutal in the 2nd half in their loss to the Packers, but many felt Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth were just unbearable.
Bantamweight titleholder Naoya Inoue put challenger Aran Dipaen down with a left hook in Round 8 Tuesday in Tokyo. Moments later the Japanese star ended the fight with another left, which prompted the referee to stop the fight. The stoppage occurred ...
Bill Belichick has been absolutely sensational in rebuilding this team.
Paul Finebaum shares his thoughts on the Bo Nix situation.
NEW YORK (AP) Stephen Curry would have loved to set the record for career 3-pointers in front of his Bay Area fans. Doing it in front of his family and Ray Allen and Reggie Miller - guys who used to hold the record - and an adoring crowd at Madison Square Garden wasn't bad, though. ''If you can't do it at home, this is definitely a great Plan B,'' Curry said Tuesday night. Three of Curry's 22 points gave him that title of NBA career leader for 3-pointers on a night the Golden State Warriors beat the New York Knicks 105-96.
If Ryan Pace or the McCaskeys fire Matt Nagy, here are some of the top coordinators and coaches to take over at Halas Hall.
Ricciardo was positioned behind Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton for the dramatic final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - and he gave his view on what unfolded
Pete Davidson, what are you doing?
The three greatest 3-point shooters in NBA history shared a special moment at Madison Square Garden.
It sure sounds like Anthony Rizzo is down to return to the Bronx for 2022 and beyond.
The Vikings placed more players on the COVID-19/Reserve list Tuesday.
A preview of every bowl game ... from a betting perspective.