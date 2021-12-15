a Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Islanders

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) Stephen Curry would have loved to set the record for career 3-pointers in front of his Bay Area fans. Doing it in front of his family and Ray Allen and Reggie Miller - guys who used to hold the record - and an adoring crowd at Madison Square Garden wasn't bad, though. ''If you can't do it at home, this is definitely a great Plan B,'' Curry said Tuesday night. Three of Curry's 22 points gave him that title of NBA career leader for 3-pointers on a night the Golden State Warriors beat the New York Knicks 105-96.