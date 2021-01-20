a Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Linda Holliday, fired back at an Instagram commenter who brought up Belichick "letting Tom Brady go."
The Houston Texans aren't trading Deshaun Watson, but that isn't stopping these four teams from consider it, according to Ian Rapoport.
Injury update for Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ahead of AFC Championship Game vs. Buffalo Bills.
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has some advice for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a concussion on Sunday. Be careful. Favre realizes that Mahomes will want to play. Favre spent almost all of his career in an era before the NFL took concussions seriously. For him, whether to play or not play due [more]
Sunday's playoff game featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round might have been the last head-to-head clash between Tom Brady and Drew Brees.
Fresh off a win, Cheyenne Woods is caddying for her boyfriend, Yankees OF Aaron Hicks, at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.
Just how close was Justin Tucker's first missed field goal against the Bills? Take a look.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided a brief update on Mahomes on Monday afternoon.
Drew Brees might be retiring, and Tom Brady came back to the Superdome field to find him.
The Lakers faltered at the finish Monday night against the Golden State Warriors. Here are five reasons why.
5. Dan Marino (Miami Dolphins 1983-1999) Perhaps a controversial pick, given that Dan Marino famously never won a Super Bowl. However, Marino’s output was so impressive he cannot be denied from the list. Marino was the first quarterback to pass for 5,000 yards in a season, was a Pro Bowler on nine occasions and won the league MVP award in 1984. Marino was ahead of his time in terms of the numbers he delivered and the style with which he played. A true icon. 4. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers 2005-present) Aaron Rodgers is often considered the most talented quarterback of all time. He has the special ability to read the field and produce the perfect pass to match whatever situation is thrown at him. Rodgers is a nine-time Pro Bowler as well as winning the league MVP in 2011 and 2014. He is likely to add a third MVP title following this year’s showing. The fact that Rodgers has once again been the best player in the entire league, at the age of 37, catapults him into the top five of all time. He has one Super Bowl to his name, he could well have a second in just a few weeks time. 3. Peyton Manning (Indianapolis Colts 1998-2011, Denver Broncos 2012-15) The longevity of Peyton Manning was truly remarkable. He was voted into the Pro Bowl on 14 occasions and was recognised as the best player in the league five times. Manning’s intelligence and ability to change plays at the line of scrimmage was truly unique at the time. He won two Super Bowls and arguably should have won more. The fact that Manning managed to claim his second ring with the Denver Broncos right at the end of his career ensures he makes the top three of all time.
Don Sutton notched 324 victories and pitched at least 200 innings in 20 of his first 21 seasons, with the strike-shortened 1981 season the only exception.
The Jacksonville Jaguars officially named Urban Meyer their head coach last week. He's been hard at work since that moment in trying to get a staff together, which will be a key in his tenure in Jacksonville if he is to be successful. Thanks to many ...
Jon Rahm withdrew from this week's American Express event and explained on Tuesday why he did so.
The Chargers hired former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as their next head coach, and he was interested in bringing Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell with him. But the Rams won’t allow that. The Rams have blocked O’Connell from interviewing with the Chargers, according to Albert Breer of SI.com. Assistant coaches who are under contract [more]
Annika Sorenstam spoke to Golfweek at the LPGA's Diamond Resorts TOC about accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith put all the blame for the Ravens' 17-3 Divisional Round defeat on Lamar Jackson.
"[Being traded was definitely rough on me. Even though you say it’s the business of basketball, it never makes it easier."