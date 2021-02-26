a Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. Nashville Predators

Associated Press

Islamabad United overcame a blistering century by Karachi Kings opener Sharjeel Khan to record their second successive victory in the Pakistan Super League on Wednesday. The left-handed Khan, who scored only six runs in the first six overs, plundered eight sixes and nine fours in his 105 off 59 balls to give defending champions a strong total of 196-3. “It was obviously a really big chase and I thought we had to knock the teeth out of it early,” Hales said.