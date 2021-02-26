a Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. Nashville Predators
(Nashville Predators) with a Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. Nashville Predators, 02/25/2021
(Nashville Predators) with a Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. Nashville Predators, 02/25/2021
(Nashville Predators) with a Goalie Save from Detroit Red Wings vs. Nashville Predators, 02/25/2021
Anthony Beauvillier scored the tiebreaking goal in New York’s five-goal third period and the Islanders beat the first-place Boston Bruins 7-2 on Thursday night.
Watch the Game Highlights from Detroit Red Wings vs. Nashville Predators, 02/25/2021
No. 3 Michigan Wolverines basketball hosted the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes and handled them by 22 points, 79-57. The Wolverines came in as 5.5-point favorites coming in and held a 32-29 lead at halftime. A huge second half in which they outscored the Hawkeyes 47-28 led them to victory.
Phil Mickelson was asked about Tiger Woods on Thursday at Omni Tucson National ahead of the PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic.
The rumor mill with the Dallas Cowboys continues to swirl, this time with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
The Miami Open announced Thursday its acceptance list for the upcoming 2021 tournament, and the biggest news is that 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer is among the players listed.
Islamabad United overcame a blistering century by Karachi Kings opener Sharjeel Khan to record their second successive victory in the Pakistan Super League on Wednesday. The left-handed Khan, who scored only six runs in the first six overs, plundered eight sixes and nine fours in his 105 off 59 balls to give defending champions a strong total of 196-3. “It was obviously a really big chase and I thought we had to knock the teeth out of it early,” Hales said.
Twenty20 specialist Mohammad Hafeez has declined a central contract offer from the Pakistan Cricket Board. The allrounder “politely turned down” a contract offer in category C for 2020-21, the cricket board said Wednesday. “While I am disappointed, I fully respect his decision,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are open to giving Tom Brady a contract extension. General manager Jason Licht reiterated Wednesday that the Super Bowl champions would like to keep the 43-year-old quarterback in uniform for as long as Brady wants to play. Licht declined to characterize any conversations the team’s had about that prospect.
Coco Gauff and Jil Teichmann advanced to the Adelaide International semifinals on Thursday after three-set wins on the Memorial Drive hard courts. The 16-year-old Gauff beat Shelby Rogers 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Teichmann defeated Anastasija Sevastova 6-4 ,6-7 (8), 7-5. Gauff has won five straight matches in Adelaide, including two in qualifying, since her second-round loss to fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina at the Australian Open.
Ben Simmons clapped for his teammates and laughed with Joel Embiid as the 76ers' reserves put the finishing touches on a rout. The All-Stars had long done their part to keep Philly rolling atop the East. Embiid had 23 points and nine rebounds, Simmons scored 15 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-97 on Thursday night.
Any deal signed by Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys is going to come with record-setting numbers.
Defending champion and No. 1-ranked Ash Barty lost in the second round of the Adelaide International on Wednesday, eliminated by Danielle Collins 6-3, 6-4. “The court was exceptionally quick, probably the quickest I’ve ever played in Australia and that took some time to adjust,” said Barty, who lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. A year ago, Barty beat Collins in the semifinals at the Adelaide International en route to the hard-court title.
He will continue to have access to Duke’s medical staff, both physical and behavioral health services, until he signs with an agent.
The fatigued Lakers are struggling without Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder as evidenced by a fourth consecutive loss in a blowout at Utah.
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson will consider trades to the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders, his agent said.
The Miami Dolphins awarded boxing champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez with a team jersey during his first visit to Hard Rock Stadium on Monday afternoon.
He led the Tigers’ defensive line in tackles for loss in 2019 before missing all of last season.
Tiger Woods will not face criminal charges in the car crash that left him with serious injuries, the Los Angeles County Sheriff said on Wednesday, as the golf great recovered from extensive surgery to repair his fractured right leg and shattered ankle. Investigators were still trying to determine what caused Woods, 45, to lose control of the gray Genesis sport utility vehicle he was driving on Tuesday morning. Woods was negotiating a curved, downhill stretch of highway that authorities said was notoriously dangerous when the luxury SUV he was driving veered across the opposite lanes, collided with a road sign and rolled several times before coming to rest.