a Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
(Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 10/14/2021
(Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 10/14/2021
Ondrej Palat scored with 2:17 left in overtime, lifting the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 7-6 comeback victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Tyler Bertuzzi scored a career-high four goals, including three in the second period, to help the Red Wings take a three-goal lead three times. Tampa Bay came back from each time, including late in the third period when Ross Colton, Nikita Kucherov and Alex Killorn scored in a four-minute span to make it 6-all.
(Detroit Red Wings) with a Goalie Save from Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 10/14/2021
Watch the Game Highlights from Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 10/14/2021
Detroit Red Wings start the 2021-22 season with a game vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning. Follow for the game score, live updates and analysis.
Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, Oct. 14, 2021.
Tyler Bertuzzi (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 10/14/2021
First-round picks Moritz Seider (defenseman) and Lucas Raymond (forward) project to have big rookie years for the Detroit Red Wings
(Detroit Red Wings) with a Spectacular Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 10/14/2021
Alex Killorn (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 10/14/2021
It went from 6-3 to 6-6 in mere minutes.
Danny DeKeyser is a senior Detroit Red Wings veteran and Marc Staal was an alternate in New York. Both will be supporting captain Dylan Larkin.
Tyler Bertuzzi's four-goal night Thursday for the Detroit Red Wings was impressive, but it can't match Sergei Fedorov's five goals in 1996.
Several have asked about the status of Jon Gruden’s much-hyped 10-year, $100 million contract, given his resignation after five games of his fourth season. Here’s a look at some of the issues relevant to whether and to what extent he gets paid. First, the resignation generally waives all rights to ongoing compensation. This assumes, however, [more]
It doesn't sound like Joseph will receive supplemental discipline for his hit on Larkin.
Chargers HC Brandon Staley is a leader of the people.
The rumors have percolated in industry circles for weeks. Wednesday’s developments may have caused the rumors to transmogrify into an official report. Via Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, Caesaers Sportsbook “is preparing go after” ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter’s contract expires in the summer of 2022. A buzz has been building among those in [more]
Here's what the Dodgers had to say about Wilmer Flores' check swing that ended the Giants' season.
No lies here.
Aaron Rodgers respects the fans and the city, but would never play for this franchise.
The National League Division Series between the Giants and the Dodgers ended on a sour note. Here is how the baseball world reacted.