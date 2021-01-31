Breaking News:

Matthew Stafford has been traded to Rams in exchange for Jared Goff and array of draft picks.

a Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers

(Florida Panthers) with a Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers, 01/30/2021

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Florida		-167-1.5O 5.5
Detroit		+140+1.5U 5.5
Game Info

Latest Stories