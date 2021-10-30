a Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers
(Florida Panthers) with a Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers, 10/29/2021
Fox captured an instantly-memed shot of a bewildered Aaron Rodgers on the ground after getting hit (deemed roughing the passer) on a touchdown pass.
Why didn’t Cardinals receiver A.J. Green turn for the ball on the fateful play that short-circuited what would have been Arizona’s eighth win? Because Green wasn’t made available after the game, and because the pandemic protocols continue to keep reporters out of the locker room, Green has yet to explain it. Quarterback Kyler Murray called [more]
Joe Buck won't call Week 8 Saints-Bucs 'America's Game of the Week' on FOX
The photo was taken just weeks after then-Blackhawks player Kyle Beach accused Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich of sexual assault in May 2010.
These five teams might have interest in trading for DeSean Jackson before Tuesday's deadline.
The man knows how to play wide receiver. The man knows how to catch passes. It’s what makes it all even more baffling.
Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden technically resigned, the resignation undoubtedly came under threat of termination, if he didn’t choose to leave voluntarily. Unresolved when he abruptly walked away was the balance of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract. Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a settlement has been reached. Gruden [more]
News from the Miami Dolphins camp on Tua Tagovailoa's position with the team.
This Thanksgiving Day features three must-watch NFL games that you don’t want to miss. See below for the full 2021 Thanksgiving Day Schedule including teams playing and how to watch every game. First, the Chicago Bears head to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions in Michigan (12:30 p.m. ET) followed by a matchup
Packers running back Aaron Jones scored a touchdown against the Cardinals... or did he?
Arizona's Jonathan Ward was stabilized on a stretcher after a violent kickoff collision.
What do Penn State fans think of the Ohio State program, and how do they see the matchup this year? We asked Nittany Lions Wire publisher Kevin McGuire.
The Twitter reaction to the thrilling ending of Packers-Cardinals on Thursday night was pretty intense, to say the least, and even the Patriots got in on the fun.
One day after the Green Bay Packers withstood numerous absences to beat the NFL’s lone remaining unbeaten team came the sobering realization they’ve lost two more players for the rest of the season. “I feel awful for both those guys,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday. The injury to Tonyan, who caught 11 touchdown passes last season, will put more of a burden on tight ends Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara and Dominique Dafney.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some fun at Mike Evans' expense after the wide receiver accidentally gave away his 600th career touchdown pass ball.
The Browns have made a move that may signal the status of one of their key defensive players. Cleveland announced on Friday that the team has signed cornerback Herb Miller from their practice squad to the 53-man roster. Cornerback Denzel Ward has not practiced all week with a hamstring injury. Miller’s promotion may mean it’s [more]
John Madden played 79 games for Chicago in 2009-10.
REPORT: Raiders have had trade discussions involving DE Clelin Ferrell
A big hit on a touchdown pass against the Cardinals turned Packers QB Aaron Rodgers into one of the Internet's newest memes.
The scandal that rocked the National Hockey League this week began more than a decade ago, and it's part of a painful, overdue reckoning that has transformed the sport over the past two years. Gone is Joel Quenneville, who has won the second-most games of any coach in NHL history. Already sidelined are Bill Peters, the coach of the Calgary Flames who resigned in 2019 after it emerged that he made racist remarks to a player while in the minors, and Don Cherry, the once-beloved face and voice of hockey in Canada who was fired for an inappropriate rant about immigrants.