a Goal from Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils

Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist as the New Jersey Devils beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 on Tuesday night. Jack Hughes, Dawson Mercer, Yegor Sharangovich and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils, and Ryan Graves had two assists. Vitek Vanecek stopped 20 shots to help the Devils rebound from a 6-3 loss at home to Washington on Monday.
Minerva junior runner Owen Grubb died after a tree struck him in the head following Saturday's Division II boys district race in Cambridge, Ohio.
Matt Eberflus and the Bears had a rare chance to hang 40 on Bill Belichick and the Patriots in New England.
Steph Curry sees and hears everything, even during a game.
The Utah Jazz made a very solid trade offer to the Lakers that would've taken Russell Westbrook off their hands, but they turned it down.
Taylor Hall scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 6-1. It was the third straight game-winning score for Hall, who had an overtime goal to beat Minnesota on Saturday after collecting the lone tally in a shootout against Anaheim last Thursday. David Pastrnak added a power-play goal and an assist, and Patrice Bergeron had an empty-netter with 27 seconds to go for the Bruins, who remained unbeaten at home at 5-0 in coach Jim Montgomery’s first season running the team.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens try and solve the Week 8 waiver wire for fantasy football managers, but first they go through all of the news of the day.
Former Giants manager Dusty Baker had an incredible response after hearing Bruce Bochy was hired to be the Texas Rangers' new manager.
Christian McCaffrey went from the Panthers to the 49ers in the biggest trade of this NFL season. But it likely won’t be the last trade before the November 1 trade deadline. Here’s a look at some of the rumors, reports and expected moves that could be coming down the NFL pipeline in the next week: [more]
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson flexed his four championship rings "over and over" while jawing with Booker before his ejection in the third quarter.
Justin Fields is now one of two players in the last 30 years with this indelible first-half stat line.
Despite the Philadelphia Flyers' strong start to the season, John Tortorella's intensity may already be drawing the ire of some of his stars.
Charles Barkley believes that Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are starting to show their age on the court.
Are the Blackhawks actually good? Perhaps the more important question is, are the Blackhawks not bad enough to be in the conversation for a lottery pick?
Whatever happened took place after the Gamecocks defeated the Aggies, according to ESPN.
The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly are "serious players" in pursuing New York Yankees star Aaron Judge this offseason.
Mattress Mack has a lot riding on an Astros World Series win.