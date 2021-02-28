a Goal from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings

The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) Jay Heath scored 19 points and Boston College sank seven of eight free throws in the final 45 seconds to beat Notre Dame 94-90 on Saturday and give interim coach Scott Spinelli a victory in his first game as a college head coach. DeMarr Langford had 17 points and six rebounds, making a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left after the Fighting Irish cut a 12-point second-half deficit to two, 90-88. ''A great win, but even more that that was how enjoyable that was for the seniors,'' said Spinelli, who had spent most of the past 25 years as an assistant before taking over when Jim Christian was fired.