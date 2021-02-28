a Goal from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
(Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings, 02/27/2021
(Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings, 02/27/2021
Frans Nielsen had a goal and an assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Saturday night for their second straight victory. Bobby Ryan, Darren Helm, Christian Djoos and Evgeny Svechnikov also scored for Detroit, which won for the third time in four games after a 4-12-3 start. The Blackhawks had won two straight and five of their previous six.
Myatt Snider got his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory. Noah Gragson got another heartache at Homestead-Miami Speedway. With perfect execution from the inside lane on his second chance at an overtime restart, Snider held off charging Tyler Reddick to win Saturday‘s Contender Boats 250. RELATED: Official race results | Weekend schedule For his third straight […]
Noah Gragson announced his intent to be assertive in a pre-race interview, saying it was “checkers or wreckers” Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. With inside three laps left in the scheduled race distance and within reach of the former, the 22-year-old driver got the latter end of his either/or proposition. RELATED: Race results | Weekend schedule […]
Maybe the climb will take them all the way to a championship. If it does, they will also one day know the malaise that has befallen these Los Angeles Lakers, for whom sweat feels more like a symbol of exhaustion. The Jazz dropped the listless Lakers on Wednesday night, who have now lost four straight.
The Nets were 4-9 against the spread in their first 13 games with James Harden. Since then, though, they haven't lost.
The PGA Tour without Tiger Woods was always inevitable purely because of age. Golf wasn't ready Wednesday to contemplate the future of its biggest star after the 10th and most complicated surgery on the 45-year-old Woods. “Listen, when Tiger wants to talk about golf, we'll talk about golf,” Commissioner Jay Monahan said at the World Golf Championship in Florida.
Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) with a dunk vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 02/25/2021
With the 2021 NBA All-Star game on the horizon, we look at fantasy basketball's All-Star squads.
The NBA announced the second half of its 2020-21 regular-season schedule on Wednesday, and as expected, it will be a grind for players and teams who will play as many as 40 games in the 68-day stretch from March 10 to May 16.
As the pair build off big months for the Pelicans, Zion Williamson recently broke down his on-court relationship with Lonzo Ball.
The Warriors defeated the Pacers, 111-107. Stephen Curry recorded 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Warriors, while Draymond Green added 12 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists in the victory. Domantas Sabonis tallied 22 points, 16 rebounds and four assists for the Pacers in the losing effort. The Warriors improve to 18-15 on the season, while the Pacers fall to 15-15.
Deshaun Watson has no desire to play for the Texans again.
At least a few players will show support for Tiger Woods by wearing red Sunday at the WGC-Workday.
Russell Wilson has made it clear that he’d accept a trade to the Saints, along with three other teams. And even though Drew Brees has yet to retire (and still possibly won’t), New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell has made her pitch for Wilson to join the Saints. “I’ve heard the rumors now,” Cantrell said in [more]
BOSTON (AP) Jay Heath scored 19 points and Boston College sank seven of eight free throws in the final 45 seconds to beat Notre Dame 94-90 on Saturday and give interim coach Scott Spinelli a victory in his first game as a college head coach. DeMarr Langford had 17 points and six rebounds, making a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left after the Fighting Irish cut a 12-point second-half deficit to two, 90-88. ''A great win, but even more that that was how enjoyable that was for the seniors,'' said Spinelli, who had spent most of the past 25 years as an assistant before taking over when Jim Christian was fired.
A Packers great thinks the Bears is the best landing spot for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, if he gets traded.
Four-time NBA champion LeBron James hit back at Swedish soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Friday, saying there is no reason why he cannot have just as big an impact off the basketball court as he does on it.
The start quarterback has not requested a trade but it feels like this is only a step away from that.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t only played for head coach Pete Carroll for his entire career. He has also played for both of Carroll’s sons, who have been offensive assistants in Seattle: Nate Carroll is the Seahawks’ wide receivers coach, and Brennan Carroll recently left his role as Seahawks run game coordinator to work at [more]
Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) with a buzzer beater vs the Boston Celtics, 02/24/2021