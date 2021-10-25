a Goal from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings
Raymond records a hat trick for Red Wings while Sorokin continues to dominate for the Islanders.
Monday's collection of links.
Head coach Jeremy Colliton put the Blackhawks through a rigorous 40-minute practice on Monday after the team lost its sixth in a row.
The Chicago Blackhawks are still looking for their first lead of the season. One of their best players is sidelined by the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Just about everything that could have gone wrong for Chicago has during an embarrassing 0-5-1 start for a team with playoff aspirations.
Six months ago, it looked like the sport was standing up for something. But that was then, and this is now
Powered by its midseason acquisitions, Atlanta cruised to a 6-2 win over Houston, but saw Charlie Morton exit with a broken fibula.
The National Hockey League fined the Chicago Blackhawks $2 million and two senior executives left the franchise on Tuesday after an investigation found the team failed to properly deal with allegations of sexual misconduct made against a former video coach in 2010.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred addressed several topics before Game 1 of the World Series, including Atlanta's nickname, labor talks and long games.
Here's how the Los Angeles Lakers graded individually in the overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs.
Former Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman addressed sexual assault scandal in a statement. Read his full statement on the scandal here.
The Giants got two months with Kris Bryant, but as he hits free agency for the first time, there's uncertainty about a reunion. They know Bryant's market should be robust.
It’s not $500,000, but the Buccaneers fan who gave back the football that Tom Brady used to throw his 600th touchdown pass, has a deal. The Bucs are giving Byron Kennedy two signed jerseys and a helmet from Brady, a signed Mike Evans jersey and his game cleats, a $1,000 credit at the team store [more]
MLB Insider Jeff Passan thinks the Yankees could be Corey Seager's new destination in 2022.
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski go through the waiver wire and help you with some advice on which WRs, RBs, QBs and TEs you should be adding to your team to get you through the injuries and bye weeks that are ravaging fantasy football leagues this time of year. The guys also debate who the most valuable WR in fantasy football is right now and if it’s worth it to preemptively add Deshaun Watson to your team.
Angels' Shohei Ohtani was honored with the Commissioner's Historic Achievement Award for his unprecedented two-way performance this season.
Taco Bell's "Steal a base, steal a taco" promotion activated after the Braves' Ozzie Albies swipes second in the top of the first inning of Game 1.
Which players should you consider dropping ahead of Week 8? Jennifer Eakins runs down her list of cut candidates, including a RB rostered in over 90 percent of leagues.
Charlie Morton, one of the greatest playoff pitchers of his era, suffered a right fibula fracture during Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night.
Let's map out the ideal Yankees offseason, including which free agents to target, and which to stay away from.