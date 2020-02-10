This goal celebration from Brad Marchand's daughter is among best videos you'll see today

Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand has become one of the most consistent goal scorers in the NHL, and it's given fans at TD Garden many opportunities to celebrate.

One of those fans is Marchand's young daughter, who recently gave us an adorable goal celebration after her dad found the back of the net at a recent home game. Check it out in the NHL's video below:

Marchand and his family have had plenty to cheer about during the 2019-20 NHL season.

The Bruins have sat atop the Atlantic Division standings for most of the campaign, and at one point last week they owned the best record in the entire league.

Marchand himself has enjoyed lots of success. He ranks sixth in the league in scoring with 69 points (23 goals, 46 assists) through 54 games. The veteran forward also is on pace for his fifth straight season with 30-plus goals and his fourth consecutive season scoring at a point-per-game pace or better.

The Bruins suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Red Wings in Detroit on Sunday, and they've returned home for a quick two-game stretch at TD Garden before departing on a four-game road trip highlighted by a swing through Western Canada.

