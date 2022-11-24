a Goal from Carolina Hurricanes vs. Arizona Coyotes
Germany play the blame game after 'ludicrous' Japan defeat
On Tuesday, the Cardinals surprisingly fired offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The team shared no details. Details are now emerging. Via John Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Kugler groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City. Mexican authorities were informed of the incident. The Cardinals were then told about it. The Cardinals fired Kugler [more]
The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.
Patrick Beverley has a suspension coming.
The Cardinals returned home from Mexico City with one fewer assistant coach than they arrived with. Cardinals offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired following an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night, according to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. There was no immediate word on the nature of the incident. The [more]
Groups E and F get underway on Wednesday as Spain, Germany and Belgium play their first matches of the tournament.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to us from Qatar. Lets take a look at how much the referees will be paid for their participation in the many matches.
After shoving Suns center Deandre Ayton on Tuesday, Lakers guard Patrick Beverley made it clear he was merely defending a teammate.
Ronaldo is a free agent after being released by United.
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
Here is the latest buzz surrounding Yankees star Aaron Judge's free agency...
Justin Fields suffered a separated shoulder and torn ligaments against the Falcons.
The news emerging in the aftermath of Monday night’s 49ers-Cardinals game has become far more interesting than anything that happened during the game itself. In addition to Cardinals safety Budda Baker saying he doesn’t think everyone played hard during the 38-10 loss to whatever caused the Cardinals to fire offensive line coach Sean Kugler (don’t [more]
Steph Curry recently reflected on a conversation with Bob Myers that saw the Warriors star fight "like hell" to keep Mark Jackson as the team's coach.
The Carolina Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Darnold took the full first-team workload for the first time on Wednesday.
The way Jimmy Garoppolo is playing, the 49ers must be tempted to re-sign him. Right?
After being evaluated for two concussions in three weeks, as well as a neck issue suffered against New Orleans, Matthew Stafford will miss the game against Kansas City.
No. 9 Arkansas came up just short to No. 10 Creighton in one of the best games of the early college basketball season so far. The Razorbacks fell 90-87 in a high-scoring affair to the Bluejays, and while the effort from the young team was praised, notable figures throughout college basketball reacted to the officiating. Former Iowa Hawkeye and current professional basketball player in the NBA G-League, Jordan Bohannon called out one official by name.
The Michigan coach explained his "third base" comment toward the Ohio State coach on the "Stoney and Jansen" radio show Tuesday morning.
The Giants became the first known team other than the Yankees to meet with Aaron Judge this offseason, hosting the free-agent superstar for two days after he landed back home in Northern California.