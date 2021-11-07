a Goal from Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings

The Fiscal Times

President Joe Biden explicitly called on the House to deliver him two legislative victories today by advancing both a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and a $1.85 trillion package pairing social and environmental programs with tax changes. Members of his party weren’t able to overcome intraparty divisions to do it. “I'm asking every House member, member of the House of Representatives to vote yes on both these bills right now,” Biden said Friday morning in remarks from the White House