Late goal by Bruce propels United to victory

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United went over 220 minutes without a goal. The drought came to an end late in Saturday’s night’s match against Hartford Athletic, as Daniel Bruce found the back of the net in the 86th minute. The goal proved to be the difference maker, as the Black and Yellow escaped the night with a 1-0 win.

The goal came as Marco Micaletto struck the ball from the top of Hartford’s box and met the foot of Bruce near the six-yard box. The new trajectory of the ball juked the keeper and went in the goal with ease.

“I gambled on it and stuck my leg out and it fortunately ended up in the back of the net,” said Bruce. “Whether I score the winner or not, winning in front of these fans there is no better feeling. It is unbelievable and the atmosphere here tonight was electric and if we are going to go do things this season we are going to need that type of fortress at home.”

United also put on a masterclass defensively. Not only did New Mexico end the night with a clean sheet, but it also limited Hartford to only two shots on target.

With the win, United remains perfect at home with a 5-0-0 record, and improves to 8-1-3 overall in league play to remain in first place.

United’s next match will come on the road at Memphis 901 FC on Saturday, June 15. The club’s next home match will be a friendly against FC Juarez on Wednesday, June 19.

