The goal for Auburn football's defense each week? Put opposing QBs in 'The Boneyard'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As linebacker Eugene Asante sat down for his postgame interview after Auburn football's thrashing of Arkansas on Saturday, he asked the assembled reporters to take a look at the box score and tell him if anything looked abnormal.

Asante then pointed to the production from transfer edge defender Jalen McLeod, who finished with nine tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble. Marcus Harris had 1.5 sacks, and Asante was credited with 0.5 of a sack himself.

Four of those sacks were against Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, who was pulled from the game in the second half amid Auburn's growing blowout. But the Tigers got to him enough for his picture to be added to a place no QB wants to be.

BIG RECRUIT: 4-star edge defender Jamonta Waller flips from Florida to Auburn football

REPORT CARD: Auburn football at the top of class after dismantling Arkansas

"They've got this thing called 'The Boneyard,'" defensive back Keionte Scott said of Auburn's defensive front. "After they get four sacks, they add the quarterback's picture to the meeting room. I always joke with them, 'Are we going boneyard today?' ...

"I didn't know what the count was, but Coach JG (defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett), he was like, 'He's been in the boneyard three quarters ago.' That's always a good thing when they're getting after the quarterback. We call it peanut butter and jelly, defensive front and DBs playing together. It was great to have those boys playing upfront."

The Tigers held Arkansas to 255 total yards of offense and 10 points. McLeod's nine tackles led the team, and Asante narrowly trailed him with eight. DJ James came into the game with five pass breakups, according to Pro Football Focus, and he had three against the Razorbacks.

"Our defense is, to me, one of the best in the nation," transfer tight end Rivaldo Fairweather said. "They go out there and pressure the quarterback. Our DBs are the best. Our linebackers are the best. Our D-line is the best, man. I love our defense. This is the best defense I've ever played with.

"Having our defense and special teams out there making plays, too, it's just a great, great team win."

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: How Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson was added to Auburn football's 'Boneyard'