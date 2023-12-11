'Our goal is to be 1-0': FAMU football enters week with goal of capturing HBCU Championship

It’s HBCU Celebration Bowl week.

The Florida A&M Rattlers and the Howard Bison meet to determine who will stand on the mountaintop of Black College Football this Saturday at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Kickoff is at noon on ABC.

The Football Championship Subdivision fifth-ranked Rattlers (11-1) will make their first appearance in the Celebration Bowl, a game started in 2015, by winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference over Prairie View A&M. The Bison (6-5) also play in their first Celebration Bowl after claiming the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title.

FAMU’s Celebration Bowl appearance adds to a list of firsts such as its first SWAC East title, first SWAC title, and first time hosting a postseason game at Bragg Memorial Stadium since 1998.

“It’s hard to be a first here at FAMU with all of our rich history," Rattlers head coach Willie Simmons said at Monday’s press conference.

“We’re excited to be on this journey. When we switched to the SWAC (from the MEAC) a couple of years ago, being able to play in a great conference and represent it in the manner that we have was in mind.”

The Rattlers can claim the HBCU National Championship with a Celebration Bowl win.

So, there’s bragging rights on the line as FAMU and Howard vie to hoist the trophy.

But Simmons is approaching Saturday like the next game on the schedule as the Rattlers aim to extend their winning streak to 11 games while ending Howard’s at two.

“It sounds like ‘coach’s speak,’ but our goal is to be 1-0,” Simmons previewed the game.

“If we do that, all the goals we’ve set for ourselves come true. We have to look at what’s right here in front of us. It doesn't matter about the magnitude or location of the game."

The Celebration Bowl hosts FAMU’s third NFL stadium this season.

The Rattlers opened their season playing at the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium versus Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic, then played against South Florida at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Raymond James Stadium.

Simmons got to tour Mercedes-Benz Stadium last Thursday during his Atlanta visit for the Celebration Bowl press conference. He describes the venue as “big time.”

The Rattlers will depart Tallahassee for the Celebration Bowl on Wednesday and do a practice walkthrough at the stadium on Friday.

“We’re so honored to play in another NFL venue,” Simmons said. “We’ve been in that environment, so I don’t think our guys will be intimidated by the atmosphere.

“It’ll be our first dome, but we’ll be fine once we get there and get a feel for the lights. Many of our players are transfers that have played in front of 60,000-80,000 fans before, plus the environments we’ve played here at FAMU. So, those things will bode well in that type of venue."

The Rattlers last played in Atlanta, the home of FAMU’s most populated National Alumni Association, during the 2012 Football Classic, where they fell to Southern 21-14.

FAMU’s return to Atlanta marks an opportunity to spotlight HBCU education, culture, and athletics through the Celebration Bowl.

Last year, the Celebration Bowl garnered over $2.4 million television viewers, nearly doubling the FCS Championship game ($1.7 million) alongside having 49,670 fans in attendance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“It’s the best that HBCU football offers,” Simmons said.

“The name is perfect because it’s a Celebration. It’s a celebration of culture, tradition, and Black Excellence. All of those things will be on display this weekend. John Grant (Celebration Bowl Executive Director) and everyone with a hand in this game do a great job highlighting all those key points. It’s a showcase of what our culture has to offer. We’re so elated to be a part of this experience because we want to represent that in a first-class manner.

“So, when people see FAMU play and hear about our school and what we do on the Highest of Seven Hills, it makes people continue to understand that great people always have and always will come from this place.”

How to Watch Florida A&M (11-1) vs. Howard (6-5) HBCU Celebration Bowl Game

FAMU football defeats Prairie View A&M 35-14 to win the SWAC title game at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023

When: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 12 p.m.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, Georgia

Streaming: ABC

