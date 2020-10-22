Go Fas Racing will stop racing full-time in NASCAR

Another Cup Series team is cutting back in 2021.

Go Fas Racing announced Thursday that it would stop racing full-time in the Cup Series. It’s the third full-time team to either announce that it won’t continue to do so next season.

"It has been a lot of fun over the years but with the evolution of life, your priorities change,” team owner Archie St. Hilaire said. “With my son [Go Fas general manager] Mason moving on to start his own business in a different industry and myself getting ready to spend time with my daughter having my first grandchild, I feel it’s time to reevaluate the next chapter of my life. It definitely has been great working with Ford and all of our great marketing partners over the last 10 years and we look forward to continuing with them on a smaller scale going forward.”

Go Fas Racing has fielded the No. 32 car in the Cup Series since 2012. The team ran a part-time schedule until the 2017 season when it went full-time with Matt DiBenedetto behind the wheel. DiBenedetto drove for the team for two seasons and was replaced by Corey Lajoie after he left the team.

LaJoie has previously said that he won’t be driving for the team in 2021. He’s currently 30th in the points standings. LaJoie’s only top-10 finish of the season came in the Daytona 500 as he was involved in Ryan Newman’s horrific wreck at the finish line.

DiBenedetto and LaJoie are the only two drivers to record top 10s for the team. Each driver has accrued three in their tenures with the team. Go Fas didn’t have a top 10 until DiBenedetto finished ninth in the 2017 Daytona 500.

Go Fas joins Leavine Family Racing and Germain Racing as full-time teams who aren’t going to be running a full NASCAR schedule in 2021. Though Go Fas is the only one of the three that has expressed an intention to continue racing even part-time. Both Leavine and Germain are shutting down.

Go Fas Racing was operating with a charter for guaranteed entry into each Cup Series race and a bigger share of purse money. The team said that it had sold its part of the charter it co-owned with Joe Falk to an unidentified group that would be announcing plans for a Cup Series team soon.

