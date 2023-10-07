GNB Voc-Tech nearly perfect in win over Seekonk to end 3-game losing streak

NEW BEDFORD — GNB Voc-Tech came as close to pigskin perfection as a team can on Friday night against Seekonk.

The Bears dominated on both sides of the ball, scoring on every possession and blanking the Warriors en route to a 49-0 victory.

“Last week was really tough. We faced a lot of adversity,” GNB Voc-Tech coach Justin Cruz said of last week’s 35-0 defeat at the hands of Old Rochester. “We knew this was a big week for us to right the ship. The acknowledgement goes to the players. At the end of the day, they played four quarters of football and put it all together.”

There were plenty of headliners for the Bears (2-3) Friday night.

Quarterbacks Jhaden Reis and Nick Boucher combined to go 5-for-6 passing for 110 yards and four touchdowns. Reis added another on the ground, joining Harrison Cabral and Kevin O’Brian in the rushing touchdown column on the stat sheet. Cabral ran for 107 yards on the ground, 93 of which came in the first half when the Bears led 42-0. Nasir Cox (two), Gabriel Alves and Alex Pellegrino caught touchdown passes.

That’s a lot of love for the skill positions for the Bears, but the real MVPs for GNB Voc-Tech against Seekonk were the big boys up front.

“The skill guys get all the credit, but at the end of the day, it’s the guys up front who do the work,” senior captain lineman Isander Algarin said after the victory. “Having a score of 49-0, scoring all those points, that’s from the line doing its job. It’s pass protection, run blocking, the whole deal. We absolutely won up front tonight. The backs, the skill guys, know how much this means to us. They’re great to block for.”

Cruz said the offensive line had a rough week against Old Rochester and put together a good week of practice leading into Friday night.

“They played excellent,” Cruz said of his offensive line, which featured Algarin, Adam Gadd, Cameron Moniz, Dylan Rosario, Joel Costa, Jomar Santos and Reyli Castellano. “Last week, there was a reality that Old Rochester took us in the trenches. We said the game was going to be won or lost in the trenches, it usually is. This week, we took care of business.”

Algarin echoed coach’s feelings of redemption after the lopsided defeat last week.

“This was something we needed as a unit,” he said. “Last week we didn’t show out as an offensive line. Coming into this game, we were all ready and prepared and obviously the score proves it.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Bears wasted no time putting points on the board with three touchdowns in the first quarter and three more in the second for a comfortable 42-0 halftime lead.

Reis hit Pellegrino for the first score of the game, a 30-yard strike down the right sideline for a 7-0 lead on the seventh play of the game. Following the first of Seekonk’s five first-half three-and-outs, Cabral took a handoff 25 yards to the end zone for another score. Alves capped the first-quarter scoring by hauling in a 24-yard TD pass down the left sideline from Reis for a 21-0 lead after one.

Reis scored GNB Voc-Tech’s first TD of the second quarter on a 3-yard option keeper, his last play of the game before being relieved by Boucher at the beginning of the second quarter. All the Bears’ sophomore lefty quarterback did in the second quarter was throw two TDs to Cox, a 26-yarder down the middle of the field and a 19-yarder in which Cox out-jumped two defenders to haul in his second score.

O’Brian capped the scoring for GNB Voc-Tech with a 31-yard touchdown run at the start of the fourth quarter.

When the dust settled, the Bears left Jeffrey E. Riley stadium with a 49-0 victory and momentum heading into next week’s showdown with Somerset Berkley.

“This was a great win, but at the end of the day it’s now in the past,” Algarin said. “We need to work even harder because Somerset’s a great team.”

DOMINATION

How good was GNB Voc-Tech Friday night? The Bears had only one negative play all night, a loss of 1 yard on a QB keeper, while executing 11 plays of 10 yards or more.

“That’s been our issue all year, we haven’t been able to get up, make those explosive plays, get those touchdowns,” Cruz said. “Tonight, we were able to do all of that on offense. We were able to run the ball and took advantage of that. Guys went up and made plays.”

The defense might have been even better. While GNB Voc-Tech’s starting defense was on the field in the first half, Seekonk’s longest play was only five yards. The Warriors gained only seven total yards in the first half.

“The offense carried the defense. The defense carried the offense,” Crus said. “Poetry.”

DUAL THREAT

The Bears continued to use two quarterbacks with Reis playing the first four possessions and Boucher taking over after that. Both threw two touchdowns and looked comfortable in the pocket and guiding the offense.

“(Reis) hit the shots when we needed him to,” Cruz said. “And Nick was good too when he came in. We’re still figuring out how to utilize both of them, but we’re moving in the right direction.”

The QBs weren’t the only dual threat on the field Friday night. Cabral and Aydyn Santos were the primary running backs and came through every time their names were called. The pair combined for 146 yards, averaging about eight yards per carry, and had three plays of 15 yards or more.

“They’re a pair,” Cruz said of Cabral and Santos. “They’re not the biggest guys in stature, but they’re some of the best football players on that field.”

COACH’S CORNER

“The biggest thing I saw tonight from (GNB Voc-Tech) was their energy and aggression. Those two things combined for a football team says a lot about their maturity as a program and their culture.” – Seekonk coach Jason Azulay

QUICK HITS

GNB Voc-Tech kicker Connor McManus was a perfect 7-for-7 on extra points and added a touchback on a kickoff. ... GNB Voc-Tech senior Seth Bracey had a nice interception midway through the second quarter for the only turnover of the game. … Seekonk (0-5) has only three seniors and played mostly sophomores Friday night against the Bears. “We graduated a phenomenal senior class last year and made the playoffs two years in a row,” Azulay said. “Now we’re a young team still learning and getting better. I think the maturity showed tonight.” Senior running back Cristian Cabral led the Warriors with 28 yards rushing and sophomore QB Nelson Martinez threw for 30 yards. … Congratulations to GNB Voc-Tech offensive assistant coach Sam Schilling on the recent birth of his first child. Best wishes to him and his lovely wife, Carol, who was one of The Standard-Times’ best reporters back in the day. … The second half was played with a running clock per MIAA guidelines about deficits of more than 40 points. The teams combined to run only 23 plays in the second half. … The Bears have a tough stretch coming up with SCC rivals Somerset Berkley next weekend followed by Apponequet and Dighton-Rehoboth.

