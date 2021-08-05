GMS Racing: Purdy tests positive for COVID-19, Allmendinger to fill in at Watkins Glen

Chase Purdy will miss Saturday’s United Rentals 176 Camping World Truck Series race at Watkins Glen International (12:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) after testing positive for COVID-19, GMS Racing announced Thursday morning.

Purdy, the driver of the No. 23 Chevrolet, is experiencing mild symptoms and will be forced to miss the race in accordance with NASCAR protocol and CDC guidelines. Xfinity Series regular AJ Allmendinger will pilot the truck in his absence.

“Late yesterday afternoon, GMS Racing driver Chase Purdy tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms,” the team said in a statement. “1n accordance with NASCAR protocol and the CDC guidelines, Purdy will not compete in Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at Watkins Glen International. AJ Allmendinger has agreed to substitute as the replacement driver of the No. 23 Bama Buggies Chevrolet. We wish Chase a steady recovery and hope to see him compete at the series’ next event at World Wide Technology Raceway in Gateway.”

Still in search of his first top 10 of the season, Purdy is ranked 19th in the series’ points standings.

Allmendinger will be making his first Truck Series start since 2008. He has three top 10s in 13 career starts dating back to 2006.