GMS Racing expands competition to NASCAR K&N Pro Series, ARCA with Sam Mayer

Statesville N.C. — GMS Racing officials announced today that the Statesville, N.C., based organization would expand competition into the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West, as well as in the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) Series in 2019. Sam Mayer, a Franklin, Wis., native will drive the No. 21 entry for the team in both series. Mayer is also scheduled to participate in four NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series events beginning in August at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“GMS Racing has had tons of success over the past couple years, especially this past year,” said Mayer. “Knowing that a great team is behind me going into next season gives me a lot of confidence that we will have success, too.”

In 2018, Mayer competed in six K&N East races with his highest finish being fourth-place at Dover International Speedway. The 15-year-old also competed in the ARCA Racing Series three times, making his series debut at Iowa Speedway finishing 10th and later topped that finish at Lucas Oil Raceway where he finished seventh.

“We are excited to add K&N, as well as ARCA to our organization in 2019,” said Mike Beam, President of GMS Racing. “Mayer is very talented at such a young age, and I see a big future for him in motorsports. I‘m glad that he chose us to pursue his career in racing. Our goal has always been to build championship caliber teams no matter what series we participate in. With Mayer behind the wheel and Mardy Lindley leading the team, I do not doubt in my mind they will be successful in 2019.”

Mayer and the No. 21 team‘s first race will be in the K&N Pro Series East event at Smyrna Speedway on February 10, 2019.

