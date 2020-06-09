GMS Racing adds NASCAR Next alum Chase Purdy to 2020 Gander Trucks lineup

STATESVILLE, N.C. — GMS Racing announced the addition of Chase Purdy to the driver lineup for five races in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series in 2020. The NASCAR Next alum will make his season debut June 27 in the No. 24 Bama Buggies Silverado at Pocono Raceway.

In addition to Pocono, Purdy will pilot the No. 24 for GMS Racing at Kentucky Speedway, both Kansas Speedway events, as well as Talladega Superspeedway.

“I know I‘m definitely going to need to get acclimated again. I think I‘m a bit out of practice with everything that goes into a full race weekend, especially in the truck series,” Purdy said. “My main goal is to refresh everything, watch a lot of film and stay in touch with my teammates leading up to the races. I would like to take a practice session to get warmed up and everything, if we‘re allowed. If we just line up and race, I just want to settle in at first and make real adjustments as we go. My goal initially would be to keep the truck in one piece and finish in the top 10.”

Purdy last competed full time in 2018 in the ARCA Racing Series for MDM Motorsports alongside GMS Racing drivers Sheldon Creed and Zane Smith. Purdy amassed 10 top-five and 14 top-10 finishes en route to a fourth-place finish in the championship standings. That year also marked Purdy‘s Gander Trucks debut, competing at Martinsville Speedway and Phoenix Raceway with current GMS Racing crew chief Jeff Stankiewicz atop the pit box.

The Pocono Organics 150 to benefit Farm Aid will take place June 27 at 12:30 p.m. ET and will air live on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.