GMS: Brett Moffitt recovering from surgery after fracturing both legs in motocross accident

GMS Racing said Monday that NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver Brett Moffitt is recovering from surgery after a weekend motorcycle accident in which he fractured both legs.

The organization issued a statement that said Moffitt was in “very good spirits” after a Saturday accident on a motocross bike. The team said doctors expect the 27-year-old driver to make a full recovery, estimating his rehabilitation will take approximately six-to-eight weeks.

Moffitt is the 2018 champion and an 11-time Gander Trucks winner. He has been with the Maury Gallagher-owned GMS operation since last season, when he won four times and reached the Championship 4 finale. Moffitt was also Sunoco Rookie of the Year in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2015.

Moffitt currently ranks fourth in Gander Trucks points, with finishes of 13th and 16th in the first two races. This season, GMS changed truck numbers — from No. 24 to No. 23 — and crew chiefs — from Jerry Baxter to Chad Norris — for Moffitt’s full-time campaign.

Moffitt has also made four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts this year for Our Motorsports, which is in its first season in the Xfinity tour.