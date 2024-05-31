GMLOKS' Chantle Reiland dashes to records in Section 1, Class 1A track and field meet

May 30—DODGE CENTER — Chantle Reiland hasn't had her biggest competitor and motivator around all season.

That was her cousin, fellow Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland teammate Anika Reiland. Anika was the top sprinter in Section 1, Class 1A the previous two seasons. She is now a budding star at Division III power University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Still, Chantle is making it. Is she ever.

After winning the 100-meter dash at last year's state meet with a 12.48 time (Anika was disqualified in the section meet by a false start), Chantle is now better than ever, even minus the presence of Anika. She's found other teammates this season to motivate and push her, and it's worked.

"Not having my cousin around has been really weird," Chantle said. "But all of my teammates have stepped up and really improved (as runners). I feel like all of us have the mindset of wanting to win, but yet not making it all about winning. We make it about improving as a team."

A junior, Chantle showed up for Thursday's Section 1, Class 1A meet having posted the second-best time in all of Class 1A this season in the 100, 12.08. In the 200, she's been almost as good, with an elite 25.5 time (she was ninth in last year's state meet with a 26.81).

Chantle will look to do even better at state next week. She guaranteed herself spots in the 100 and 200 Thursday. Not only did she sweep both races, but she set Section 1, Class 1A meet records in both. Her winning time in the 100 was 12.30, in the 200 25.11 (a personal record). She also qualified for state in the 4 x 200 relay, landing second behind Chatfield, which set a meet record of 1:44.15. That Gophers' grouping consisted of Lauyrn Daniels, Savannah Peterson, Evayh Goldsmith and Jaelyn LaPlante.

GMLOKS' foursome was Gracy Foster, Breeley Galle, Lydia Redman and Reiland. They were clocked in 1:45.00.

At state, GMLOKS will be looking to capture its sixth straight state title in the race.

Reiland left Thursday's section meet with a wide smile.

"Honestly, I am really happy and satisfied, getting those records," she said.

Reiland participates in three sports at Kingsland High School, volleyball, basketball and track and field.

But there is no question what her favorite one is. It's track-and-field, where she dominates and figures to continue to dominate in college. She also appreciates the vibe of the sport

"I love being in an environment where there is no negativity and we can just focus on getting better every day," Reiland said.

As much as anything, she enjoys the competition that track and field brings. She's always up for that and even appreciates having the target on her back that comes with being among the top sprinters in the state.

"I know people from other schools are wanting to beat me," she said. "But I just use that as fuel."

Elena Hartung knows what it is to fall and how much it can emotionally hurt.

The Pine Island track-and-field star hit a final hurdle while running the 300s in the section meet as a sophomore, then had the same thing happen last year. Both times she was headed for a personal-best time but ended up on the ground instead.

Thursday, the Pine Island senior exorcized her demons. She did it by staying upright through the entirety of the 300 hurdles and coming away a champion, in 15.50.

"To have had that happen two years in a row, that was really disappointing," said Hartung, who also landed second in the 100 hurdles (46.27) Thursday, behind RACE's Adella Schmoll (45.26). "It was hard to come back to the same track today where it had happened before."

What Hartung did was come back stronger than ever, particularly physically. Also a soccer player for Rochester FC, besides her track and field practices, Hartung also has had daily soccer workouts this spring. It's left her in the best shape of her life, doing that daily-double.

That has left her with even more ability to compete in the hurdles, and when she hits one, to not fall over.

"When I hit a hurdle, I can take it now," Hartung said.

Hayley Lentsch has a favorite event. It's the 400. The Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue senior showed why Thursday by recording a blazing and winning time of 57.87, her best all-time.

That was a school record.

"I pushed myself and just told myself that I could do it," Lentsch. "But I was very nervous. Being a senior, there's a little bit of pressure."

Lentsch can get nervous a three more times in a week when she heads to the state meet. She has also qualified in the 200 (making it by standard Thursday), and in the long jump, which she won Tuesday with a 17-5 1/2 clearance.

But she believes she knows what to do with nerves now.

"They can work for you if you channel them the right way," Lentsch said.

Chatfield also has an athlete who's going to be enormously busy at state. That is Jaelyn LaPlante, who's qualified in the high jump, 200, 4x100 relay and the 4x200 relay,

Both relays headed to state set meet records Thursday.

The 4x100 team consists of Lauryn Daniels, Savannah Peterson, Evy Goldsmith and LaPlante. They were timed in 49.27. The 4x200 has the same foursome. They were timed in 1:44.15.

LaPlante finished fourth in the 200 Thursday, but qualfied for the state meet in the event by standard.

Section meet results.