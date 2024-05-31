GMLOKS, Blooming Prairie advance multiple athletes to state at Section 1A track and field meet

May 31—Several area athletes put up big time performances at the Section 1A track and field meet in Triton Thursday.

Two-time defending state high jump champ Annaka Forsberg clinched her fourth straight trip to state when she took first in high jump with a height of 5-feet, 5-inches. Forsberg also took first in the triple jump to qualify for state for the second straight year in that event.

Breeley Galle and Gracie Foster of GMLOKS each qualified for state in the 100-meter hurdles and both will also run for GMLOKS's state-qualifying 4 x 200-meter relay team. Lexy Foster of GMLOK took first place to advance to state in shot put.

Tate Goergen of GMLOKS took second in the 800-meter run to earn his first ever state trip.

Gabe Hein of Blooming Prairie cleared 6-feet, four inches in the high jump to take third and get to state and Owen Krueger of BP took third in shot put to advance.

The Class A meet will be held next Thursday and Friday at St. Michael-Albertville.

GIRLS RESULTS

(Q = state qualifier)

100-meter dash: Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) (first, 12.30 Q)

200-meter dash: Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) (first, 25.11 Q)

800-meter run: Gloria Hernandez (BP) (fifth, 2:30.66)

1600-meter run: Gloria Hernandez (BP) (sixth, 5:35.86); Naomi Warmka (GMLOKS) (seventh, 5:45.67)

100-meter hurdles: Breeley Galle (GMLOKS) (fourth, 15.92 Q); Gracie Foster (GMLOKS) (fifth, 15.94 Q)

300-meter hurdles: Breeley Galle (sixth, 49.28); Gracie Foster (eighth, 50.89)

4 X 200-meter relay: Lydia Redman, Gracie Foster, Breeley Galle, Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) (second, 1:45.00 Q)

High jump: Annaka Forsberg (BP) (first, 5-5 Q); Lauren Queensland (GMLOKS) (fourth, 4-11); Aviana Alexander (H) (ninth, 4-9)

Pole vault: Amelia McCabe (GMLOKS) (fifth, 9-1)

Long jump: Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) (third, 17-1.75 Q)

Triple jump: Annaka Forbserg (BP) (first, 37-00.75); Gracie Foster (GMLOKS) (sixth, 34-6.25); Breeley Galle (GMLOKS) (seventh, 34-4.75)

Shot put: Lexy Foster (GMLOKS) (first, 39-6.50 Q); Breanna Subbert (H) (fourth, 36-0)

Discus: Caisa Kolling (GMLOKS) (fourth, 101-11)

BOYS RESULTS

800-meter run: Tate Goergen (GMLOKS) (second, 1:57.18 Q)

1600-meter run: Yong Achuoth (LP) (fourth, 4:46); Carter Glynn (GMLOKS) (ninth, 5:05.75)

110-meter hurdles: Kaleb Yunker (GMLOKS) (eighth, 17.21)

300-meter hurdles: Kaleb Yunker (GMLOKS) (fifth, 42.65)

4 X 400-meter relay: Erik Shaw, Carter Glynn, Tate Goergen, Kaleb Yunker (GMLOKS) (fifth, 3:13.19)

4 X 800-meter relay: Nathaniel Drees, Carter Glynn, Erik Shaw, Tate Goergen (GMLOKS) (sixth, 8:36.41)

High jump: Sam Snitker (GMLOKS) (first, 6-8 Q); Gabe Hein (BP) (third, 6-4 Q)

Pole vault: Kolby Vigeland (BP) (third, 11-4)

Long jump: Beau Wiersma (GMLOKS) (fourth, 20-6.25)

Shot put: Owen Krueger (BP) (third, 49-5 Q)

Discus: Owen Krueger (BP) (sixth, 143-9)