GMFS Special Olympics SEK!

Olivia Ryan, SW Region Director for Special Olympics Kansas, came on the show to talk about the upcoming Southeast Adult Bowling event and they need volunteers! You can sign up at https://www.givepulse.com/group/165948-Special-Olympics-Kansas, It will be on July 16 from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm at 2406 N Broadway Pittsburg, KS 66762! She also talked about the upcoming 2024 State Powerlifting & Flag Football event, State Powerlifting will be July 19 from 11AM – 4PM at Pittsburg High School. State Flag Football will be July 20 from 9AM – 3PM at Hutchinson Field. To learn more and find all their upcoming events, you can visit https://soks.org/.

