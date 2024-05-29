GMFS Rivers Bend 2nd Annual Fishing Tourney!

Anessa Knight and Juanita Tonsing with Rivers Bend Family Resort reeled into the studio this morning to get everyone ready for their 2nd Annual Fishing Tournament! This Saturday, June 1st, from 7:30 am to 4 pm, they’ll host their second go-around with this tournament, and they want you to come out and fish! The starting point will be at Tipton Ford, with all fishing being conducted from your kayak! Entry fee is $20 early, or $25 at the tournament, with 25% of all the proceeds going directly to Wildcat Glades Conservation & Audubon Center! Prizes will be awarded each hour, with placings announced at 5 pm. As always when out on the water or fishing, you MUST abide by all Missouri State Safety Regulations while on the waters! For more information, and all the tournament rules and instructions head over to their Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/7068497899938731/.

