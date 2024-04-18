GMFS MSSU Kinesiology 5K!

Scott Lowe and Zach Bergmann are students of the MSSU Kinesiology Dept. and were in today to talk about the Run with the Pride Jersey 5K! All Proceeds go to the MSSU Kinesiology Department for student scholarships, and Kinesiology is the study of movement which is why the 5K is a perfect fit and fundraiser! Ticket prices are $25.00 for Adults, MSSU Student (with School ID) are $10, MSSU Faculty/Staff & Military/First Responders are $15, MSSU Alumni are $20, and Children 12 and under are for $7. To learn more and register go to https://www.facebook.com/events/418878087340063/.

