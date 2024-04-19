GMFS Midwest Assailants Football League!

Our friends from Midwest Assailants Football stopped by Wade’s RV this morning to chat with the boys all about their big upcoming game against a highly ranked St. Louis team! Tomorrow, out at Fair Acres in Carthage starting at 4 p.m, the team will be showing out, and of course bring all the friends and family to support. Also, any first responders out there get in to watch the game for free as a thank you for service! Come on out and support a local team!

