GMFS Mason Lowe Memorial Bull Riding Tournament!

Stu Crowe, event organizer and Wyatt Rogers, bull rider, came on the show to talk about 5th Annual Mason Lowe Memorial Bull Riding Tournament! It’s happening on Saturday, May 25, 2024 the action kicks off at 7PM. (Rain date will be Sunday, May 26), Bill Hailey Arena – Cassville, Missouri. This tournament is done to celebrate Mason Lowe’s career, passion and dedication to western sports, bull riders, freestyle bull fighters, stock contractors, family, friends, the local community and more gather each year to pay tribute to Lowe by doing what he loved to do at the outdoor arena nearest his hometown – all while raising money for a cause that held a special place in his heart. Thanks to the generosity of title sponsors and support of the attendees, all proceeds from the event each year are donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Lowe’s name. For more information, visit https://ridinwithmasonlowe.com/tickets-%26-faq. Tickets are $10 Adults, $5 12 & Under and FREE! for 3 & Under, You can purchase tickets at the gate or online at https://ticketservices.io/masonlowe/events/8991-Ridin’%20with%20Mason%20Lowe/28302?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR1hAUsk3MfGCZ-7MqnFoP1uy7eDregFxsc8wU-7vfcEyRbsEEOAcfbpuSM_aem_AaS3vVatNe7-FpUQMa0or5BxRr3AGcuVv_erqnjfQn39u8NwxltuePvjLxdVvVWmX6ZCtA8cV9UvkwiavY-q0K3q

