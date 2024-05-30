GMFS Joplin Outlaws Baseball Team!

Jeff Bader, Assistant Coach, and two of their players Drake Lee and Erik Hiken swung by today to talk about what their team has been up to, and what’s to come! They talk a little about what position the players play and where they studied prior to coming to Joplin. The Outlaws are considered a Minor League team, and is usually comprised of university students, or recent graduates looking to start their adult careers in baseball. Joplin and the surrounding area is a big baseball town, even if you don’t like baseball they always encourage you to come out and watch them play! Their stadium is one of the bests in the league with all kinds of activities including lots of great food. They have 34 home games this season, so to learn more visit their website https://joplinoutlaws.com/.



