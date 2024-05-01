GMFS Grove Tourism & The Grove YMCA!

“Speedboat” Brent and friends John Delatorre and Debbie Creekmore came by to talk about the YMCA Triathlon! This event, at Wolf Creek Park June 8th, is a swim, bike, and run… but there’s will be a lot more like a sprint, so it’s not as long. Being the first annual, this is a fundraiser for the YMCA and funds will go to annual campaign for sponsorships for their youth programs such as camps and sports which makes this a perfect! They will start out with some metals and break it down in brackets, hopefully in a couple of years they will be able to do much more! There will be all kinds of events, so be sure to stay updated and to check out more information about this triathlon: https://www.facebook.com/grandlakegrove.

