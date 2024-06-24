GMFS Coaches Clinic!

Bob Coffey, WEMO CFC President, and Amber Mason, WEMO CFC Finance/Logistics Chairman, came on the show this morning to talk about their 1st Annual Multi-Sport Coaches Clinic! WEMO CFC stands for Western Missouri Coaches Fighting Cancer. The mission of WEMO CFC is to advocate and provide resources to cancer victims, while building the coaching community of Western Missouri. WEMO CFC will host an annual multi-sport coaches clinic to foster this mission! The inaugural clinic will be held in Joplin, Missouri on Saturday, July 13. This years will be held at the College Heights Christian School Athletic Complex located at 1107 N. Prosperity Avenue on Saturday July 13th from 8:30 am to 9:30 am! To learn more or to register you can visit https://wemocfc.com/.

