GMFS Carthage Parks and Rec!
Abi Almandinger, Carthage Parks and Rec Director and Tyler Markham, Associate Head Golf Professional at Carthage Golf Course came on the show to talk about the latters position as an Instructor and a little bit of his history in golf! Also hear from Abi about what the golf course and the Parks & Rec has coming up! To sign up and learn more, visit https://www.carthagegolfcourse.com/.
