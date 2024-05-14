GMFS Boys & Girls Club of SWMO!

Jamie Hund and Autumn Basye with the Boys & Girls Club of SWMO swung by this morning to talk about their upcoming event and fundraiser! Clubbing for the Club Gold Tournament happening on June 6th at Eagle Creek Golf Course is an event for golf enthusiasts and non-golfers alike! Whether you love to golf or just would like to sponsor the event, they have something for you. Lunch is also going to be provided, so join them for a time full of golfing fun and help raise money for our local B&GC! To learn more, you find the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/435534998965071.

