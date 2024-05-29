GMFS 47th Annual Carthage Stampede!

Judy Thomas and Jen Kirby came ridin’ in the studio this mornin’ to talk all about the upcoming Carthage Stampede! The Stampede is on June 7th & 8th at the Carthage Saddle Club Arena with the gates opening at 6 pm. Tickets can be bought in advance at Race Brothers Farm & Home in Carthage ONLY for $12, they’re $15 at the gate, and kiddos tickets at just $5! This Stampede is bigger than before, and they’ll have saddle bronc, team roping, steer wrestling, calf scrambles, pee-wee barrels, bulls and much more! For more information, head over to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=947204693869390&set=a.547656813824182.

