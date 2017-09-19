GMFB's 'Believe It or Not'

B B: This delusional woman who bashed Trump for not accepting the legitimacy of an election outcome is now the only Presidential candidate in history who claims the election was not legitimate . And this comes after a recount in 3 key states that Trump actually got more votes. So what changed the vote?..Russians told her not to campaign enough? They made her sick that day she collapsed in her limo? . Or maybe the Russians told her to accept Foundation funds on her private email server..... Or maybe there wasn't enough ID checking and Russians actually voted. But you can take that fat finger and point it right back in your face Hillary. It is Democrats who refuse to impose voter IDs. It is Democrats who refuse to check into election results saying everything is fine. What a bunch of Hypocrites. The only answer is to keep voting corrupt Democrats out of office until a legitimate second party evolves in this country.