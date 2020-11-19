'GMFB': Top 5 most underrated 'Hail Marys' in NFL history
The "Good Morning Football" crew highlight the top five most underrated Hail Marys in NFL history. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Assigning grades to a draft that just happened is foolish. Today's reaches can become steals while sure bets can turn into misses. Let's try anyway.
After a five-month delay, the NBA draft finally happened Wednesday night, and with it came some surprises — good and bad.
We break down every pick and trade on draft night.
It was also a good night to be the Charlotte Hornets looking for a star player.
The Rockets' asking price for a James Harden trade has been revealed, and it's a steep one.
The Bogdanovic deal was a key piece of Milwaukee's overture to retain Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Warriors still are on the hunt for a veteran center.
Rarely does a head coach fire an assistant coach on the spot mid-season. When it happens, legal questions invariably follow. The New York Giants will have to find some of those answers after head coach Joe Judge abruptly terminated offensive line coach Marc Colombo on Wednesday. While initial media reports indicated the firing came on […]
Tiger Woods still has one tournament left this year that might feel as big as any to him. The PNC Championship announced Thursday that Woods will play with 11-year-old son Charlie in the tournament that has paired major champions with their sons since 1995, the year before the 44-year-old Woods turned pro. “I can't tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together,” Woods said.
Devin Dotson of Kansas and Killian Tillie of Gonzaga top the list.
Gary McCord will be on hand for The Match III: Champions for Change. He broke down the players and the course with Adam Schupak.
The reviews are positive on Danny Ainge's draft haul last night, so now what? As Chris Forsberg writes, Gordon Hayward's decision and free agency are on today's agenda.
Although the Los Angeles Lakers made a pick, the NBA champions still essentially sat out draft night until it was over. The Lakers selected Jaden McDaniels with the 28th overall pick, but the University of Washington product is slated to end up in Minnesota after a pair of trades. The first deal brought speedy German guard Dennis Schroder to the Lakers from Oklahoma City in exchange for McDaniels' draft rights and swingman Danny Green.
It's up to the NFL how hard a line it wants to take with the latest Antonio Brown incident.
You might not have heard of Michael Gettys, but John Tomase explains why Chaim Bloom is taking a chance on the power hitter.
For as well as Cano played last season, putting up an impressive .896 OPS over 49 games, his suspension for the 2021 season is nothing short of a gift to the Mets.
The Warriors added the most talented big man in the draft Wednesday night.
The lights went out unexpectedly at the O2 Arena, causing the start of the match between Dominic Thiem and Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals to be delayed Thursday. The already-qualified Thiem was short of energy, too, when play eventually began. The U.S. Open champion lost to Rublev 6-2, 7-5 in a contest that had little real consequence for either player, with Thiem assured of being the winner of the group after previous victories over Stefanos Tsitsipas and Rafael Nadal and his Russian opponent unable to qualify for the semifinals after back-to-back losses.
Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated says there's a possibility of a Gordon Hayward-Andre Drummond swap.
What is the instant reaction to the Celtics spending the No. 14 pick on Aaron Nesmith from Vanderbilt? The reviews on arguably the best pure shooter in the draft are positive.