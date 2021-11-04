'GMFB' spotlights Rams' Fan of the Year Amanda Filimon
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert returned to a full practice Thursday, a day after his hand injury limited him. Herbert originally injured his hand Sept. 26 against the Chiefs in Week 3. He has played every offensive snap this season. Herbert, though, appeared to aggravate the injury when he hit his hand on a Patriots defender [more]
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano talks Saquon Barkley winning Rookie of the Year, as the Giants still face second guesses about drafting him.
New York Giants Head Coach Joe Judge says that Sunday's matchup with the Broncos will be a 'great challenge for us this week'. He also likes the daily improvement from running back Saquon Barkley, but wants to see how his knee responds after a third straight day of practice.
Don't set your Week 9 lineup before watching “Fantasy Football Live” on Sunday, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. Let our experts be your guide as they cover the latest news and sit-start advice.
NFL expert picks and predictions for Week 9 from College Football News, highlighted by Green Bay at Kansas City, Tennessee at Rams, and Cleveland at Cincinnati.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had a straight forward conversation with Adrian Peterson after the NFL's fifth all-time leading rusher showed up in Nashville.
Aaron Rodgers must have thought he was so clever, saying he was “immunized” in August when asked, directly, if he’d been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Henry Ruggs texted Derek Carr and Hunter Renfrow late Monday night while playing Topgolf. Ruggs asked his then teammates to evaluate a video of his golf swing, Carr said. When Carr woke up Tuesday morning, he learned Ruggs was in a serious car wreck. Ruggs since has been charged with DUI resulting in death and [more]
The NFL won’t come right out and say it. Then again, the NFL doesn’t have to. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been conducting in-person press conferences in the Green Bay facility without wearing a mask. Because he was secretly unvaccinated, Rodgers violated the rules. The rules come straight from the regular-season COVID protocol, to which [more]
Patriots safety Devin McCourty explains one aspect of Mac Jones that's impressed him very much through the first eight games of the rookie quarterback's NFL career.
You may disagree with the method. But it’s hard to disagree with the result. All signs are pointing to the Browns releasing receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Then, if no one claims the balance of his $14.5 million on waivers (all terminations after the trade deadline require exposure to waivers), Beckham becomes a free agent for [more]
49ers legend Joe Montana has entered the Mac Jones vs. Trey Lance debate with some interesting comments.
There will be a decidedly different look to the game when the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals meet for the second time in less than a month. Jimmy Garoppolo will be back at quarterback for the Niners on Sunday after missing the game in Arizona four weeks ago for the 49ers (3-4) with a calf injury. Kyler Murray's status for Arizona (7-1) could be in doubt up until game time because of an ankle injury.
Bortles was staring down a double bogey when he got a pretty important call.
Stephon Gilmore met with Patriots reporters Wednesday and explained one part of his tenure in New England that he took issue with.
Montana made sure not to criticize Lance but said he has another rookie QB he'd have preferred for the 49ers.
Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson on the disappointment of losing star guard Kyrie Irving to season-ending shoulder surgery
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was disappointed to hear he wouldn't be facing #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in Week 9. | from @TheJohnDillon
This year's Heisman Trophy race is full of contenders and lacks a clear favorite. Our college football experts make their picks with five weeks left.
Notre Dame still has four regular season games left to play. Subsequently, head coach Brian Kelly isn’t too concerned about where the Fighting Irish landed in the first set of College Football Playoff rankings. “I think I was a little surprised, quite frankly, that we were as low as we were and that Cincinnati was as low,” Kelly said, “but nothing that I lost any sleep over because it’s the first week.”