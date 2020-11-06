GMFB says Bills’ Justin Zimmer ‘slayed the dragon’ vs. Patriots

No matter what way you slice it, the Buffalo Bills faithful loved seeing their team beat the New England Patriots, 24-21, on Sunday.

And when that happened just last week, NFL Network’s Good Morning Football crew said it happened is a big-time Buffalo fashion as well, and they’re not too far off.

It wasn’t a win because of quarterback Josh Allen or wide receiver Stefon Diggs. It was a team effort, yes, but who made the big play? The guy no one expected, defensive tackle Justin Zimmer, as he forced a game-sealing fumble on Patriots quarterback Cam Newton in the dying seconds.

During their breakdown of the Bills-Patriots game earlier this week, analyst Peter Schrager absolutely loved the storyline that Zimmer provides. A former undrafted rookie from 2016, who hopped around practice squads and the CFL, only to make a massive play for a blue-collar city.

“He played in just his third game of the season, No. 61 Justin Zimmer, knocks the ball loose vs. Cam Newton, and effectively slays the dragon. I think the Bills have a comfortable enough lead in the division to not have to worry about the Patriots for the time being, if anything, it’s the Dolphins now,” Schrager said. “Of all the legends we’ve had in Buffalo of the last 30 years…? Justin Zimmer.”

Check out GMFB’s full segment here:

"What I love about this @BuffaloBills win is the man of the moment – the guy to put an end to nearly two decades of Patriots dominance – Justin Zimmer. Undrafted out of Ferris State, from practice squad to practice squad and to Montreal-it's Zimmer who makes the play."-@PSchrags pic.twitter.com/GYjd1Hk18j — GMFB (@gmfb) November 2, 2020





