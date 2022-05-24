GMFB says AFC North runs through Cincinnati and the Bengals

As usual, the offseason discussion around the NFL has become exhausted, to the point the Cincinnati Bengals, a team coming off the Super Bowl, haven’t been considered the favorites in the AFC North.

But Peter Schrager on GMFB is here to shut that narrative down.

Schrager recently pointed out that this Bengals team didn’t lose anyone major of note while upgrading their offensive line a number of times.

“Until you beat the division champions, they’re the team to beat in the AFC North,” Schrager said. “I don’t care what the Ravens, Browns, and Steelers have done in the off-season…the Bengals are still the squad to beat. And guess what? They got better this off-season.”

Schrager pointed out how the Bengals “demolished” the Ravens in two games a year ago, one of those with Lamar Jackson on the field — and noted that time John Harbaugh was not happy with Zac Taylor about it. There was also mention of going into Tennessee and beating the Titans, never mind beating the Chiefs twice.

While offseason discussions tend to go overboard because there isn’t really anything else to talk about, the Bengals were clearly ahead of schedule and have only improved this offseason, solidifying their claim as the best team in the AFC North.

That’s not to say the Bengals are guaranteed to get the best of the Ravens, Browns or Steelers in 2022. But on paper, there’s little reason to disagree with Schrager in May.

