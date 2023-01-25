'GMFB' reveals Defensive Player of the Year finalists
"GMFB" reveals San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons as Defensive Player of the Year finalists.
We're looking at seven storylines to watch when the Eagles face the 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game
Herbig ended up starting 11 games on a unit which held up surprisingly well in the face of multiple injuries for most of the year, but floundered badly down the stretch. He’s now due to be an unrestricted free agent.
At one point in the 2022 season, the Jaguars were 2-1 with decisive victories over the Colts and Chargers. Then they went on a five-game losing streak to fall to 2-6. But after losing to the Chiefs in Week 10, the club won seven of eight to win the AFC South and a postseason game over [more]
One NFL team had a bold assessment of Brock Purdy on its pre-draft scouting report.
The NFL named the finalists for MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and more major awards that will be handed out at the NFL Honors.
As soon as the Dallas Cowboys lost to the 49ers on Sunday, the NFL world knew Stephen A. Smith would have something special in store for Americas Team.
When explaining that both Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his son and team COO (among other titles) Stephen Jones were canceling their weekly interviews with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, it was speculated by the hosts that the Joneses were spending their time dealing with the fact that the majority of the coaches’ contracts have [more]
Patrick Mahomes has the most notable injury ahead of conference championship games on Sunday. Here's the latest news across the league.
The coaching search cycle appears to be waiting for its biggest domino to fall: Sean Payton
It's Tony Romo and Co. in the booth for Bengals vs. Chiefs.
How did the Chiefs open as three-point favorites against the Bengals? A Vegas bookmaker walks us through the group discussion that took place Sunday.
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft of 2023 on Wednesday, and he has the Chicago Bears taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 1 pick.
Which teams will win the NFC Championship Game and the AFC Championship Game to advance to the Super Bowl?
Beane issued his season-ending comments with a heavy dash of salt in Cincinnati's direction.
Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King after stepping down. “I don’t [more]
2023 NFL Draft: The first 27 picks are set with the last four to be determined after the playoffs are over with three games to go. Here's our first look mock draft for the entire first round.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has a massive surprise pick in the top 10 of his latest 2023 NFL mock draft
Matt Maiocco delivers the latest 49ers overreactions ahead of San Francisco's clash with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs broke his silence Monday after being criticized for abruptly leaving the stadium following a season-ending loss.
The NFL playoffs continue this weekend with the NFC Championship Game and the AFC Championship Game. Who is going to be calling them?