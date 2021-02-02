'GMFB' recaps Super Bowl Opening Night
The "Good Morning Football" crew recaps Super Bowl Opening Night. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The "Good Morning Football" crew recaps Super Bowl Opening Night. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
American finished ‘Notorious’ in the pair’s main-event rematch in Abu Dhabi
Tom Brady reflected upon his relationship with Bill Belichick.
The Texans' asking price for a potential trade involving star quarterback Deshaun Watson has been revealed. Should the Patriots pay this steep price?
Why wasn't Matthew Stafford thrilled about the idea of playing for the Patriots? Former Lions teammate TJ Lang may have touched on one of those reasons.
Rob Gronkowski tells a wild story about how he fooled Buccaneers' strength coach Anthony Piroli during offseason workouts in 2020.
Rivals were upset at Patrick Reed over a rules controversy after his US PGA victory Sunday, many feeling he violated the spirit of golf if not the letter of the law.
Danny Amendola let loose on his former boss in a hot take about Tom Brady and the true reason for the Patriots' success.
The Cardinals completed their blockbuster trade to acquire All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Rockies on Monday.
"I can't wait til I see you on the court next year I'm calling iso every time. Prolly get 40 in a qtr with big fella chasing me," Klay wrote to Davis.
Mike Sando says look at which teams need QBs the most. Sound like anyone you know?
Dustin Pedroia might still be playing if it wasn't for Manny Machado's hard slide into his knee in 2017. John Tomase details how the Red Sox second baseman views the incident know that his playing days are over.
David Ortiz had a great reaction to the news Monday that Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia has retired from the MLB.
Major League Baseball players turned down a proposal by the league to delay the beginning spring training and the regular season for a litany of reasons.
Duke’s final play in Monday’s 77-75 loss to Miami pretty much summed up the night. Miami standout Isaiah Wong was at the free throw line with a one-and-one. With only Duke players lined up for the rebound, Wong missed it.
The coaches played a part in which defensive players were kept, signed or let walk in 2020. That staff is no longer here. The impact of these choices resides in South Beach and/or in $ that could have gone to a Dak deal. A breakdown of the breakdown.
"This man is a bonafide scrub. He can't play!"
Two years ago at this time, Jared Goff and Ndamukong Suh were on the Rams preparing to play the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. Now Suh is back in the Super Bowl, and Goff just got traded to the Lions — the team that drafted Suh at No. 2 overall back in 2010. “I actually [more]
The fact that the 49ers reportedly made an attempt to trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford confirms what many have suspected for months. With quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo entering the outer years of his contract, with a relatively minimal cap charge associated with trading or cutting him, all options are on the table as the 49ers determine the [more]
I love a good media squabble. Especially when I’m not involved in it. I’ll now try to address the latest one without landing in the crossfire. It comes from Mike Silver of NFL Network and Troy Aikman of FOX. It was sparked by the Jared Goff trade from L.A. to Detroit. In Silver’s Sunday item [more]
The team will still attempt to qualify for this year’s Daytona 500 and said it will race in Beard’s honor.